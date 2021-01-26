Stablecoin Reserves on Exchanges Hit New All-Time High: Cryptoquant

News
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 14:44
article image
Vladislav Sopov
According to Korean on-chain data vendor CryptoQuant, centralized exchanges see massive inflow of stablecoins amidst falling Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)
Stablecoin Reserves on Exchanges Hit New All-Time High: Cryptoquant
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are seeking reliable support levels, a crucial price dynamic indicator, All Exchanges Stablecoin Reserves, breaks above historic highs.

Stablecoin reserves on all exchanges surpass $4.16 billion

Accordng to the latest tweet by top-notch Korean on-chain analysts Cryptoquant, centralized exchanges have witnessed new all-time highs for a crucial trading indicator. The massive inflow of stablecoins over the last few days has brought this metric to $4,163,993,000 for the first time in history.

Stablecoins reserves rocketed over ATH
Image via Twitter

It is interesting that the previous local high was registered shortly after Bitcoin's (BTC) all-time high over $42,000 on Jan. 4. Meanwhile, there is no strong positive correlation between the All Exchanges Stablecoin Reserves and Bitcoin (BTC) price.

Two metrics used to surge hand-in-hand during the first stages of the ongoing crypto rally. However, when Bitcoin (BTC) was rejected from its latest high, the supply of stablecoins continued to surge.

Since the start of the 2020 crypto bull run, this metric added 73 percent in less than two months.

Related Trading Guru Peter Brandt Likens USDT to "Money Pumped by Fed and Central Banks"
Related
Trading Guru Peter Brandt Likens USDT to "Money Pumped by Fed and Central Banks"

At the same time, as U.Today reported previously, all key stablecoin issuers (Tether, Circle and so on) minted a massive amount of new stablecoins since mid-November 2020.

$30,000, a crucial support level for Bitcoin (BTC)

This metric also seems to be catalyzed by the inflow of "fresh money" into the Bitcoin (BTC) network. Another leading blockchain analytics team, Glassnode, noticed that 12.6 percent of the entire avaliable Bitcoin (BTC) supply moved while the price of the flagship cryptocurrency was above $30,000.

2,300,000 Bitcoins (BTC) moved over $30,000
Image via Twitter

This number looks massive: Bitcoin (BTC) trading between $20,000 and $30,000 was 33 percent less active. According to Glassnode, this may be interpreted as an indicator of investors' confidence.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) miners have no plans to stop unprecedented sell-offs. According to Cryptoquant CEO Ki Young Ju, miners are selling agressively since Bitcoin's ATH. The key metric in this process, the Miners Position Index (MPI) just hit an eight-year high.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image First-Ever Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Option to Be Launched by Bitmain Founder Jihan Wu
News
01/20/2021 - 11:18

First-Ever Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Option to Be Launched by Bitmain Founder Jihan Wu

Vladislav Sopov
article image Five Reasons Behind Massive Bitcoin Drop to $30K
News
01/21/2021 - 16:02

Five Reasons Behind Massive Bitcoin Drop to $30K

Alex Dovbnya
article image Grayscale's Crypto AUM Shrink to $24.2 Billion As It Loses Another Billion USD in One Day
News
01/23/2021 - 08:48

Grayscale's Crypto AUM Shrink to $24.2 Billion As It Loses Another Billion USD in One Day

Yuri Molchan