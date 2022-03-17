SPACE Metaverse to Host Digital Copy of "Unsafe At Any Speed" Live Exhibition: Details

A unique exhibition will take place concurrently in physical form in Morton Street Partners' gallery in New York and in SPACE Metaverse's virtual Gallery.

"Unsafe At Any Speed" exhibition comes to blockchain: here's how

As per the announcement of e-commerce metaverse SPACE, "Unsafe At Any Speed," a modern art exhibition, will be organized on its platform.

Image by SPACE

This event is set to mirror a "real" exhibition in Morton Street Partners' gallery. Its curator, Kenny Schachter, announced an impressive participant roster. Adrian Schachter, Bree Jonson, Brittany Tucker, Eva Beresin, Hester Finch, Ilona Rich, Jake Chapman, Rebecca Ackroyd, Ruan Hoffmann, Ry David Bradley, Sage Schachter, Szabolcs Bozo, Tamo Jugeli, Tim Noble and Sue Webster, Tom Rees and Zaha Hadid will take part in the upcoming event.

Some of the artworks will be offered for sale. For instance, an ABOSH picture will be sold for 2 ETH, while another masterpiece, Nicole Eisenman's "The Marriage of Heaven and Hell," will be offered for $55,000.

SPACE CEO Batis Samadian is sure that this exhibition will demostrate to the entire world the power of his product as the technical and marketing basis for NFT drops:

We are thrilled to welcome the ‘Unsafe At Any Speed’ exhibition into SPACE. Kenny has curated a spectacular collection of works and artists, and between his stewardship and enthusiasm, we couldn’t have picked a better partner to showcase how SPACE can exhibit works and also serve as the point of sale simultaneously, delivering an unparalleled user experience.

Kenny Schachter, curator: NFT art is a cultural paradigm shift

Renowned artist and exhibition curator Kenny Schachter is certain that partnership with SPACE metaverse will change the narrative in how NFTs are perceived by a global audience:

The digital art arena, though still very much in its infancy, has already fundamentally reshaped the art universe by hybridizing the idea of art, collectibles, and digital ownership. The opportunity to partner with SPACE reflects another step on my own journey through the art world and, more importantly, is helping put the works of talented and aspiring artists in front of a bigger, more diverse audience. NFTs are more than a passing fad, and my latest exhibition is testament to this movement and its accelerating momentum.

Since its launch in 2021, SPACE promotes itself as a multi-product hub that merges Metaverses, gaming, virtual reality and e-commerce on a single platform.

Creators (institutions and individuals) can deploy their own items to the blockchain and trade and exchange them. Various goods and services can be monetized in this way.