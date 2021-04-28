South Korean Gaming Giant Nexon Snaps Up $100 Million Worth of Bitcoin

News
Wed, 04/28/2021 - 03:32
article image
Alex Dovbnya
South Korean gaming giant Nexon now owns $100 million worth of Bitcoin
South Korean Gaming Giant Nexon Snaps Up $100 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

South Korean video game behemoth Nexon said Wednesday that it had purchased $100 million worth of Bitcoin, paying on average $58,226 per coin. 

CEO Owen Mahoney claims that the move is meant to protect shareholder value: 

Our purchase of bitcoin reflects a disciplined strategy for protecting shareholder value and for maintaining the purchasing power of our cash assets. n the current economic environment, we believe bitcoin offers long-term stability and liquidity while maintaining the value of our cash for future investments.  

Related
Cardano Developer IOHK Announces "World's Biggest Blockchain Deployment" in Ethiopia

In December, Nexon's market cap eclipsed $30 billion due to mushrooming demand for gaming. It is known for such hit games as Dungeon & Fighter and MapleStory. Nexon is currently the second-biggest game developer whose shares are trading in Japan (behind only Nintendo).                  

The $100 million purchase is the biggest cryptocurrency investment for any company that is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It accounts for two percent of the company's cash pile.  

Earlier this month, Hong Kong-based beauty app Meitu also made yet another $10 million investment in crypto, bringing its total Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings to $100 million.       

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image South Korean Gaming Giant Nexon Snaps Up $100 Million Worth of Bitcoin
04/28/2021 - 03:32

South Korean Gaming Giant Nexon Snaps Up $100 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents
04/27/2021 - 18:59

Ripple Partners with New Universities on Three Different Continents
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds
04/27/2021 - 16:22

Ether Hits New All-Time High as European Union's Bank Chooses Ethereum to Issue 2-Year Bonds
Alex Dovbnya