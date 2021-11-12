SoldiersLand Enters Top League of GameFi Protocols, Teases SLD Listing on PancakeSwap

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SoldiersLand, one of the first “real-world utility” games on Binance Smart Chain’s GameFi ecosystem, shares crucial updates on the progress of its product and token.

SoldiersLand explodes onto top league

SoldiersLand, a unique strategy game that allows every enthusiast on “Gamified DeFi” and “Play-to-Earn” segments to mint his own army, earned a spot in the top 3 of all blockchain-based games on reputable tracking dashboard PlayToEarn.net.

PlayToEarn is among the flagship decentralized gaming products’ ranking website in terms of the credibility and accuracy of its data. It evaluates the social media reach of this or that game, its status (“Live,” “Beta,” “Pre-Sale,” “Development” and so on), the blockchain it is launched on, its segment (“Non-Fungible Tokens,” “Play-to-Earn,” etc.) and other crucial metrics.

As such, the appearance in this list mirrors the progress of the technical design demonstrated by SoldiersLand and its adoption rally.

This massive upsurge in users’ interest amid another wave of DeFi and NFT euphoria should be attributed to the opportunities opened up by the SoldiersLand offering. Its customers can create customized heroes (“soldiers”), purchase necessary equipment and take part in challenges and tournaments.

SoldiersLand enthusiasts can either create teams with their peers, or attack opponents individually. Multiple challenges and tournaments ensure an unmatched GameFi experience for players with various levels of expertise in blockchain and different gaming skills.

SLD is on its way to PancakeSwap: token goes live on Nov. 15

The progress of SoldiersLand is amplified by increased attention by investors. After investing by two private investment companies, the SoldiersLand team decided to change the date of its listing on PancakeSwap (CAKE), the largest decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

As such, the date of the SLD listing has changed from Dec. 24 to Nov. 15, 2021. GameFi enthusiasts have only four days to purchase SLD tokens via the swapper module on its official website.

📈Due to successful private sales and fundraising from two private #investment companies, the date of #listing to the #PancakeSwap was changed from December 24 to November 15, and 250 million tokens will be #burned on this date and the crowd-sale will be ended.🔥#CrowdSale pic.twitter.com/NXpovempAN — Soldiers Land (@Soldiers_Land) November 10, 2021

Right now, a minimum of 1,667 SLD can be bought for just 0.1 BNB. Starting from 40,000 SLD, buyers can claim (4-22%) bonus tokens.

As covered by U.Today previously, SoldiersLand promotes itself as the first real-world utility game based on non-fungible tokens.

According to its roadmap, its product suite will be expanded by NFT marketplace while UI will be reconsidered in early 2022.