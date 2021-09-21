The First NFT Game Platform Started its Token Sale - SoldiersLand

SoldiersLand is focused on building a more decentralized and inclusive gaming experience. Since its inaugural releases, gaming products from many developers will be available in a single dashboard.

One-for-all ecosystem for gaming on Binance Smart Chain: What is SoldiersLand?

Proposed in Q4, 2020, SoldiersLand is building an integral multi-product GameFi ecosystem. Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is the world's fastest-growing smart contracts environment.

SoldiersLand developers emphasize that centralized gaming environments (websites, servers, communities and so on) are exposed to dangerous manipulations. While modern gamers inject significant liquidity volumes into tournaments and challenges, malicious interference of this type can result in six- or even seven-digit losses.

As such, smart contracts on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) represent the perfect technical environment for decentralized gaming experiments. With smart contracts, the process of gaming becomes fair and transparent.

SoldiersLand is a combination of NFT and GameFi initiatives. While it is basically a card game, it also boasts the functionality of digital collectibles trading. Gamers can buy and sell their "soldiers," who are represented by ERC-998 tokens. Users can boost the value of "soldiers" to sell them at higher prices.

SLD: The project and its token

The initial mainnet releases of SoldiersLand will be deployed to smart contracts on March 18, 2022. Right now, the SoldiersLand team is laser-focused on stress tests and experiments with different tokenomical designs.

SLD, a token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), will act as the core native utility token of the protocol. SLD stake will be required to take part in challenges, tournaments and battles in SoldiersLand. SLD token will be a must-have for everyone interested in purchasing soldiers.

In the next releases of SoldiersLand, a set of NFT-centric instruments will be released. Only SLD holders will be able to gain access to NFT trading.

Starting from Q4, 2021, the SoldiersLand team will run a tokensale of SLD. It allows SoldiersLand's "early birds" to buy SLD at the minimum price.

PancakeSwap listing, new website UI, NFT tokensale: next steps for SoldiersLand

Recently, SoldiersLand released a roadmap of the next steps in its product development. Namely, by the end of 2021, the SLD tokensale will be completed. Then, SLD tokens will be listed on PancakeSwap (CAKE), a leading BSC-based decentralized exchange platform.

Then, in early 2022, the gameplay contracts ecosystem will be stress tested and debugged. Once SoldiersLand's smart contracts are debugged, its gameplay will onboard its first players.

The SLD listing campaign will expand to more exchanges. Also, the first NFT sales will take place in Q1-Q2, 2021.