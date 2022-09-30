Solana Surges 8% in Week, Challenges Ethereum on This Specific Market

Solana surges in seven days as Solana NFT trading volume is up three times in six weeks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

SOL has risen more than 8% in the last seven days, reaching $35.5 per token at one point. The rise in the price of Solana's native blockchain token has been accompanied by a number of positive trends in its performance. At the end of last week, it was revealed that the number of transactions processed by Solana had reached 100 billion.

More interesting are the current statistics from Delphi Digital, according to which Solana NFT's share of the total trading volume in this specific segment of the crypto market has risen from 7% to 24% in the last six weeks.

Solana's share of total NFT trading volume has increased from 7% to 24% over the past 6 weeks. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zpAmz9UkTH — Delphi Digital (@Delphi_Digital) September 29, 2022

Solana's bet on NFT

Solana is known to be betting heavily on the NFT sector. This was also the point made by blockchain co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, who recently said that NFTs could become a big Disney-like entertainment industry in the future.

Looking at the graph above, we can see that the quantitative breakthrough of Solana NFT took place first at the end of August and then again in September. Apart from this, NFT minting on Solana is also growing at a great pace and has already reached the mark of 350,000 weekly NFT mints.

Ads

While Solana itself and its community await the long anticipated transition of the blockchain to the main network, the infrastructure around it continues to expand and impose competition on its main rival, Ethereum.