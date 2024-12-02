Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Solana (SOL) Prepares for Comeback as Volume Jumps 39%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana falls, but key on-chain trends hint at revival up ahead
    Mon, 2/12/2024 - 11:02
    Solana (SOL) Prepares for Comeback as Volume Jumps 39%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The growth in the price of XRP had a reverse effect on its closest rival, Solana (SOL). As XRP inches closer to its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84, Solana falls further from it. As of this writing, Solana's price has decreased by 4.48% in 24 hours to $225.74, per data from CoinMarketCap. Despite this gloomy outlook, the coin is preparing for an epic comeback, with its trading volume up 39% to $3 billion.

    Advertisement

    Solana metrics remain positive

    Solana is the major star of the ongoing bull run, having displaced Binance Coin (BNB) as the fourth-largest cryptocurrency months ago. However, the disruption within its ecosystem through the Pump Fun livestream pause has triggered limited SOL demand.

    Related
    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 15:51
    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    This has ultimately helped weaken the price growth amid sustained positive sentiment on the broader market. However, the boost in trading volume indicates sustained interest among buyers in general.

    Article image
    Solana RSI on 1D Chart Via CoinMarketCap/TradingView

    In addition, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has returned to the 50.58 neutral mark from a high of 77 in late November. This proves that the coin is currently not overbought. Though Solana's price is not oversold yet, it is more likely to rebound than ever before.

    Solana has a robust ecosystem with a diverse use case. While its meme coin ecosystem is suffering a strain, overall sentiment remains high.

    Solana price and influencer hype

    One major benefit Solana has enjoyed thus far as an asset is its affiliation with influencers in the industry. The coin remains a favorite of Raoul Pal, who has always seen it as a major innovation in the broader digital currency ecosystem.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Solana's (SOL) Next Move
    Tue, 11/19/2024 - 14:22
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Solana's (SOL) Next Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Over the past few months, Solana has continuously outranked Ethereum in key performance metrics as it has reached the top. Some of the hype has toned down, but the protocol is still very relevant in the DeFi ecosystem with its $20 billion TVL.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 10:12
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 2, 2024 - 9:42
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Cloudzy Introduces Privacy-Focused VPS Hosting with Cryptocurrency Payment Options
    LBank Unveils the “X Plan” with Exclusive Whitelist Mechanism to Redefine Listing Strategies
    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Prepares for Comeback as Volume Jumps 39%
    Peter Brandt's New XRP Price Prediction Suggests Unbelievable All-Time High
    ‘Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple Vindicated’: Dan Tapiero on XRP’s 400% Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD