Advertisement
AD

    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major US exchange Bitstamp announces Solana (SOL) and PEPE listing
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 15:51
    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As has just been revealed, the U.S. branch of one of the largest and oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitstamp, will flood the now popular Solana (SOL) and Pepe Coin (PEPE). The listing became known from the official X account of the exchange. 

    Advertisement

    According to the announcement, PEPE and SOL will receive trading pairs to currencies such as the dollar and euro. Interestingly, despite the fact that Bitstamp is one of the oldest exchanges, such mastodons of the crypto market were listed only now. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Hits Crisis Point, Solana (SOL) in Fragile Position, Dogecoin (DOGE) Fights Back
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Hits Crisis Point, Solana (SOL) in Fragile Position, Dogecoin (DOGE) Fights Back
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    Algorand Skyrockets 27% as Bullish Golden Cross Sparks Rally
    Bitcoin Outperforms Crude Oil, Bloomberg's Mike McGlone Says – Here’s What’s Happening
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release

    Thus, Solana token is currently the third largest cryptocurrency, if we exclude from this ranking stablecoin USDT from Tether. The meme cryptocurrency PEPE is the 19th largest cryptocurrency right now and second only to Dogecoin (DOGE) in its sector in terms of trading volume, with a figure of over $2.5 billion in daily turnover. 

    Advertisement

    Win-win-win

    PEPE has previously been listed on major U.S. venues such as Robinhood US and Coinbase. Despite the fact that the meme coin has been on the market for over a year and has gained significant traction here with hundreds of thousands of holders and billions of dollars in turnover, U.S. exchanges have only just begun to give it a trading space. Bitstamp USA is precisely in the role of catching up in this case.

    Related
    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?
    Thu, 11/28/2024 - 12:40
    150 Billion Pepe (PEPE) Withdrawn From Binance: What's Up?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Obviously, these listings on the part of the exchange are aimed at capturing its market share by granting the right to trade the hottest assets right now and earn from commissions. On the other hand, crypto market participants receive information about what is of most interest among cryptocurrencies right now. 

    Digital assets themselves are gaining more recognition and expanding their geographic footprint, making them more accessible to everyday investors and those new to the market. Thus, listings on major sites can be called a win-win-win situation for all involved.

    #PEPE Coin #Solana #Solana News #Bitstamp News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 15:37
    Stellar's (XLM) 457% Surge Continues as Bullish Momentum Builds
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 15:31
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Joins Forces with UXUY: 150,000 USDT in Red Envelopes Await!
    ViaBTC Test: Performance of ElphaPex DG Home 1
    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus
    Stellar's (XLM) 457% Surge Continues as Bullish Momentum Builds
    Craig Wright Blocked From Appealing COPA Case
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD