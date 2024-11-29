Bitstamp USA Announces Massive Listings, With Solana (SOL) and PEPE in Focus

As has just been revealed, the U.S. branch of one of the largest and oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitstamp, will flood the now popular Solana (SOL) and Pepe Coin (PEPE). The listing became known from the official X account of the exchange.

According to the announcement, PEPE and SOL will receive trading pairs to currencies such as the dollar and euro. Interestingly, despite the fact that Bitstamp is one of the oldest exchanges, such mastodons of the crypto market were listed only now.

Thus, Solana token is currently the third largest cryptocurrency, if we exclude from this ranking stablecoin USDT from Tether. The meme cryptocurrency PEPE is the 19th largest cryptocurrency right now and second only to Dogecoin (DOGE) in its sector in terms of trading volume, with a figure of over $2.5 billion in daily turnover.

Win-win-win

PEPE has previously been listed on major U.S. venues such as Robinhood US and Coinbase. Despite the fact that the meme coin has been on the market for over a year and has gained significant traction here with hundreds of thousands of holders and billions of dollars in turnover, U.S. exchanges have only just begun to give it a trading space. Bitstamp USA is precisely in the role of catching up in this case.

Obviously, these listings on the part of the exchange are aimed at capturing its market share by granting the right to trade the hottest assets right now and earn from commissions. On the other hand, crypto market participants receive information about what is of most interest among cryptocurrencies right now.

Digital assets themselves are gaining more recognition and expanding their geographic footprint, making them more accessible to everyday investors and those new to the market. Thus, listings on major sites can be called a win-win-win situation for all involved.