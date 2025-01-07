Advertisement
AD

    Solana Developers to Resolve Scalability With Rare Technology

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana eyeing 'Accounts Lattice Hash' update to boost scalability
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 11:43
    A
    A
    A
    Solana Developers to Resolve Scalability With Rare Technology
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Solana network is growing very fast, and some congestion issues are coming with it. While this has not proven a menace, Solana developers are stepping up the game to resolve future scalability issues and support the ecosystem. A new Solana Improvement proposal on GitHub seeks to solve the network’s scalability issues by adding a new hash.

    Advertisement

    Solana improvement push

    The proposal, sponsored by developer Brooks Prumo, relies on the Accounts Lattice Hash technology to solve scalability challenges. Specifically, this proposal will use homomorphic hashing to maintain a hash of the total account state.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 14:37
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The implication of this proposal is far-reaching as it will enable each block to host the hash of all accounts. This is different from the current system where blocks contain only the hash of all accounts changed in the same block.

    Although Solana is functional, coming off as a major competitor to Ethereum using its two hashing systems, the Epoch Accounts Hash and the Accounts Delta Hash, per the Brooks Prumo proposal, both of these hashing systems have limitations, requiring the need for a new one.

    While the GitHub proposal contained the details, essentially, this new Accounts Lattice Hash will boost the protocol’s speed and security if passed.

    Repositioning amid product diversification

    This Accounts Lattice Hash proposal is coming at a time when Solana is diversifying its product suite. Known as a thriving hub for meme coins like BONK, dogwifhat (WIF) and a million others, a more scalable chain can help improve user experience.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 13:02
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    While not directly impacting the chain, the potential emergence of a spot Solana ETF in the United States might also drive new demand for the coin. An enhanced protocol might also solidify the interest from institutional investors to choose Solana when there is Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF alternatives.

    Overall, the impact on the SOL price might be profound in the long term. For now, the coin is changing hands at $214.94, with a 4.1% uptick in the past 24 hours.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 11:24
    Bitcoin Whales Pull $221 Million in BTC From World's Biggest Exchange
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 7, 2025 - 10:40
    Shiba Inu's Coinbase Trading Volume Skyrockets 1,711%: Reasons
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    New Meme Coin Wall Street Pepe Raises $42M for Trading Community Platform
    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Developers to Resolve Scalability With Rare Technology
    Bitcoin Whales Pull $221 Million in BTC From World's Biggest Exchange
    Shiba Inu's Coinbase Trading Volume Skyrockets 1,711%: Reasons
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD