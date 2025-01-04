Advertisement
AD

    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana remains hyped amid ongoing bull market run, setting new growth outlook for 2025
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 13:02
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana (SOL) is rebounding well in the cryptocurrency market after the price hit a low of $178 within the last 14 days.

    Advertisement

    The coin dubbed "Ethereum killer" is currently leading the ongoing altcoin rally in the market. With the asset’s current trading volume up by 6.59% to $3.73 billion and other market dynamics, there are concerns if SOL is overbought.

    Solana RSI indicates room for growth but raises caution

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SOL's Relative Strength Index (RSI) currently stands at 56.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 10:10
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    For clarification, the RSI measures the likely change in price trends and is estimated on a ranging 0 to 100 scale. Traditionally, an RSI above 70 indicates an asset is potentially overbought and suggests a possible price reversal.

    On the other hand, an RSI below 30 implies that the asset is likely undervalued and could trigger a price increase. So, SOL’s RSI at 56 shows the coin is neither overbought nor oversold, with future trends hinging on other market forces like correlation with Bitcoin (BTC).

    Article image
    SOL/USDT 1D Chart. Source: TradingView

    However, for Solana, the market sentiment remains bullish, which could support further rally of the asset to test new price heights.

    Notably, within the last 24 hours, SOL’s price has traded between a low of $210.37 and a high of $219.56. As of this writing, SOL was changing hands at $215.60, up 2.13% in the last 24 hours.

    This leaves it at an 18.26% surge away from the all-time high (ATH) of $263.83 it hit Nov. 22, 2024.

    Bullish sentiment drives optimism for 2025

    Analysts consider Solana’s impressive rebound from below $180 to the current level indicative of a likely uptick ahead. As reported by U.Today, SOL kicked off 2025 on a high note, trading above $200 to set a positive outlook for the year.

    Related
    Solana ETF Approval Expected in 2025, Insider Predicts
    Mon, 12/30/2024 - 12:48
    Solana ETF Approval Expected in 2025, Insider Predicts
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    There are also predictions that the altcoin may finally get its exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved by the regulatory authority. Nate Geraci, the president of ETF Store, believes the stakes are higher than before and the approval might happen this year.

    Five asset managers have already filed for a spot Solana ETF, led by New York-based investment firm VanEck. The others include Grayscale, 21Shares, Bitwise and Canary Capital.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 12:47
    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 12:15
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Leading Altcoin Rally, but There's Catch
    Bitcoin ETFs Another Milestone Indicated by Bitwise CEO
    Coinbase Secures Fundamental Legal Win at 2025 Start: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD