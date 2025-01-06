Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Solana's market dynamic appears at start of 2025 with $224 million move
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 14:37
    A
    A
    A
    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data from CoinGlass, Solana has seen a significant movement in a few days, with $224 million worth of SOL being transferred to centralized exchanges over the past seven days. This substantial inflow marks one of the highest in months.

    Advertisement

    In the last seven days, centralized exchanges received a net inflow of $224 million in SOL, the biggest total since the third week of March. A substantial transfer of coins to exchanges may signal that holders are preparing to sell their coins or use them in derivatives trading or DeFi.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Thu, 01/02/2025 - 10:10
    Solana (SOL) Surpasses $200 in Epic 2025 Start
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Savvy Trader Peter Brandt: 'I Own Bitcoin and SOL,' But There's a Big Catch
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Stresses Importance of Regulatory Clarity for Ripple in US
    AI Pause Button: Ethereum's Buterin Calls for Ability to Reduce Worldwide Compute by 99%

    This latest move clouds SOL's bullish technical outlook as 2025 gets underway. Historically, huge inflows to exchanges for SOL have coincided with price corrections, as evidenced by a comparable inflow in March 2024, when SOL's price gain peaked near $200.

    Advertisement

    Back then, exchanges saw a net influx of more than $300 million in SOL; the rise coincided with SOL's price rally losing momentum, opening the way for a seven-month range play between $120 and $200. This time, the market is eagerly looking to see if the trend will recur or if SOL can continue its upward trajectory.

    SOL price outlook

    At writing time, SOL was up 1.03% in the last 24 hours to $215.99 and up 12% in the previous seven days.

    Related
    Solana Completes Golden Cross, But SOL Price Takes Dip
    Wed, 10/30/2024 - 14:19
    Solana Completes Golden Cross, But SOL Price Takes Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The RSI has risen above midpoint, implying that buyers may soon have the upper hand. Solana has moved in a range between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $219 and $170, respectively, since Dec. 19.

    If the price rises from its current level, the bulls might try again to push SOL above the 50-day SMA. If they can pull it off, SOL may exit its current trading range and rise to $234, then $247.

    This optimistic view might be dashed if the SOL price falls and breaks below the $182 support. This might push Solana's price down to the daily SMA 200 at $170, allowing SOL to move inside its present range for a little longer.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 13:58
    XRP Emerges as Only Winner With $5.7 Million Inflows Amid Crypto Market Chaos
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Jan 6, 2025 - 13:19
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits Major Milestone at Start of 2025: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Whale's Rolling Window: Vegan Altcoin Season?
    BloFin Achieves Major Milestones in 2024: Strengthening Trust and Advancing Toward the Top of the Industry
    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Sees Stunning $224 Million Surge in Market Shift
    XRP Emerges as Only Winner With $5.7 Million Inflows Amid Crypto Market Chaos
    Litecoin (LTC) Hits Major Milestone at Start of 2025: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD