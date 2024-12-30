Advertisement
    Solana ETF Approval Expected in 2025, Insider Predicts

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Industry veteran Nate Geraci predicts 2025 for spot Solana ETF launch
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 12:48
    This year was definitely a good one for Solana (SOL), if we choose any altcoin which is any cryptocurrency —besides Bitcoin (BTC). Network activity in the Solana ecosystem increased by 83% last year, and there are various reasons for this, from the hype around meme coins to artificial intelligence projects, which also played an important role in the first half of the year, making the dynamics of Nvidia and SOL quotes extremely similar. 

    In the last quarter of the year, decentralized exchanges on Solana twice overtook competitors on Ethereum — for example, on Nov. 22, the trading volume of the former exceeded $100 billion.

    There is one thing aspect in which where Ethereum, as the altcoin king, still reigned over Solana, and that is the launch of a spot Ethereum ETF — a tool that was previously only available for Bitcoin. While applications for the Solana ETF were immediately made by issuers back in the spring, there is still no such solution, and this year will pass without one. 

    Solana 2025 prediction

    However, as it seems, 2025 may become the year the market will finally see an exchange-traded fund of the popular alternative cryptocurrency. At least such a prediction was recently made by Nate Geraci, the president of ETF Store. 

    This is also the period that the majority of crypto market participants outline for a Solana ETF, based on the change of administration in the U.S., and in particular, the SEC. 

    The stakes are high as never before for 2025, as apart from that, Geraci also highlighted the intriguing fact that the top eight ETF launches of 2024 are now all crypto-related, and include four spot Bitcoin ETFs, two spot Ethereum ETFs, and two ETFs on MicroStrategy stocks, currently the second largest holder of Bitcoin. This is out of nearly 740 new ETFs.

    The demand for the continuation of crypto ETFs is definitely there, and the ball is now in the regulators' court.

