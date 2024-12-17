Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum vs. Solana: Glassnode Spotlights Unexpected Performance Shift

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Solana has lost its growth pace compared to Ethereum as market momentum changes
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 13:04
    Ethereum vs. Solana: Glassnode Spotlights Unexpected Performance Shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency market is buzzing with the bullish momentum enjoyed by Bitcoin (BTC), which is also driving altcoin resilience. A closer analysis of market performance in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024 reveals interesting details of the dynamics characterizing assets like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

    Advertisement

    Solana’s early dominance fades

    In a post on X, Glassnode, a leading on-chain analytics platform, revealed an interesting performance shift between Ethereum and Solana. The figures show that for most of Q4, 2024, Solana outpaced Ethereum and Bitcoin in price performance.

    Related
    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price
    Mon, 12/16/2024 - 12:55
    Solana's Breakout? Henrik Zeberg Makes Latest Call on SOL Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    This edge recorded by Solana might have been due to strong investor interest and momentum in the Solana meme coin community within that period. Up until early December, Solana witnessed faster expansion in its Realized Cap. Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, SOL reflected a strong weekly capital inflow of over 5%.

    For clarification, Realized Cap measures the value of assets based on their last moved price. This serves as an indicator of the capital inflow into the blockchain network. The Realized Cap gives insight into areas where investors deploy funds.

    However, a significant shift in early December saw the trend reverse and Ethereum jump in the lead. The 30-day price performance indicates ETH leading with 26.96%, followed by BTC at 17.49% and SOL at 1.61%.

    The figures suggest a noticeable slowdown in Solana’s growth while ETH has climbed, possibly due to renewed investor confidence.

    Ethereum and Bitcoin regain momentum

    Since early December, Bitcoin and Ethereum have experienced rapid growth, with BTC outpacing Solana. The current data shows that BTC jumped by 1.89%, SOL by 1.11% and ETH by 1.03% in the past 24 hours. The figures hint at a rechanneling of funds from Solana to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    Related
    Here's Why Solana (SOL) Performed So Poorly: Top Analyst Explains
    Sun, 12/15/2024 - 12:45
    Here's Why Solana (SOL) Performed So Poorly: Top Analyst Explains
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Experts say Solana’s price dominance appears to have waned, while BTC and ETH are gaining traction. The broader market price of ETH and Bitcoin gives an idea of the increasing capital flows into these two assets. The movement reflects confidence in the two assets compared to Solana.

    #Ethereum #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 12:43
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Reacts to Bitcoin's All-Time High With Advice and Warning
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 12:20
    Ripple CEO Reacts as RLUSD Launch Date Revealed
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Forbes Web3 Celebrates Innovation: Legacy Pass Members Showcased in the Forbes Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum vs. Solana: Glassnode Spotlights Unexpected Performance Shift
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Reacts to Bitcoin's All-Time High With Advice and Warning
    Ripple CEO Reacts as RLUSD Launch Date Revealed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD