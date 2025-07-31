Advertisement
    Coinbase and FDIC Lawsuit Continues With Latest Filing

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 31/07/2025 - 15:59
    Coinbase not backing down in FOIA lawsuit against US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal recently disclosed new updates on the ongoing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) case against the United States Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). Grewal announced that Coinbase submitted a legal brief contesting the FDIC's petition to dismiss the lawsuit.

    Details of Coinbase filing

    Backtracking, Coinbase filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2024. The firm accused the agencies of deliberately crushing crypto firms out of the financial ecosystem in what is mostly tagged Operation Chokepoint 2.0.

    In its latest filing, Coinbase argued that the FDIC is "stonewalling" its efforts to obtain documents. According to Coinbase, these documents could reveal the extent of regulatory actions against the crypto industry during the past administration.

    The firm also filed a motion requesting further discovery from the FDIC. Coinbase wants the FDIC to explain its FOIA practices, including why it withholds documents under Exemption 8. Coinbase has also requested that the FDIC explain why it has not produced letters sent to FOIA requesters.

    Coinbase argues that the FDIC’s reluctance to provide unredacted documents violates FOIA’s transparency requirements. The firm believes full disclosure is essential to prevent future regulatory overreach and to hold agencies accountable for past actions.

    Recent Coinbase expansion

    The latest filing from Coinbase comes amid positive developments at the exchange. Notably, Coinbase recently announced a partnership with JPMorgan

    Leveraging this partnership, the top exchange aims to provide three new options for its customers to participate in the cryptocurrency market. Starting in 2026, users can redeem Chase Ultimate Rewards Points for USDC on Coinbase.

    In another bold move, Coinbase Derivatives announced the launch of nano perpetual-style futures for XRP and Solana (SOL). Both products will go live on Aug. 18.

    The perpetual futures offered by Coinbase, unlike ordinary futures, have no monthly expirations. These are long-dated contracts that will expire only after five years. These new products come after the securities lawsuit levied on the firm was dismissed by the U.S. SEC.

