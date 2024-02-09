Solana-Based PYTH Token Soars 10% Following Pyth Network's Phase 2 Airdrop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Solana-based Pyth Network (PYTH) token has recorded a significant uptick of 10.09% over the last 24 hours, elevating its price to $0.5344. This surge is not just a fleeting gain; over the past 30 days, PYTH has seen an impressive 109.29% increase, underscoring growing investor confidence and market interest in this digital asset.

Advertisement

The 24-hour trading volume for PYTH has also experienced a substantial boost of 127.60%, reaching a whopping $177,602,231. Consequently, the market capitalization of the PYTH token has ascended by 8.99%, situating it at $800,129,299 and ranking it as the 82nd largest cryptocurrency in the market in terms of market capitalization.

Strategic PYTH airdrop announcement

This remarkable market performance is closely tied to the recent announcement from Pyth Network, a pioneering provider of price oracles in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. The network has rolled out the second phase of its retroactive airdrop, marking a significant milestone in its roadmap.

The Pyth Retrospective Airdrop was not just for DeFi participants and individuals from the community.$PYTH Tokens have been distributed to over 160 #PoweredByPyth dApps across 27 chains.



Learn more below: pic.twitter.com/4zH82PMluR — Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) February 7, 2024

This phase is dedicated to distributing 100 million PYTH tokens, valued at nearly $50 million at the current exchange rate, to over 160 DeFi applications that have integrated Pyth Network's real-time market data into their operations. Pyth Network's strategic initiative aims to reinforce its position as the leading first-party oracle network by rewarding and incentivizing a wide array of Web3 applications.

The beneficiaries of this generous airdrop span a diverse spectrum of use cases, from decentralized exchanges and lending protocols to analytics platforms, thereby ensuring broad-based support for the network's ecosystem. The Pyth Network distinguishes itself by offering high-fidelity, low-latency price feeds across a multitude of asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, equities and others.