Pyth Network's PYTH Debuts on Zero Gravity Program: Details

In an unmatched collaboration, supporters of Pyth Network (PYTH) staking ecosystems can get rewards in a core native cryptocurrency of the leading project of zkSync and Manta Network's EVM-compatible blockchains.

Pyth Network becomes a pioneer of ZeroLend's Zero Gravity program

According to an official statement by ZeroLend, the first decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on zkSync and Manta Network, Pyth Network becomes the first project to be listed on Zero Gravity, ZeroLend's massive airdrops program.

Excited to announce the first project to be listed on Zero Gravity is @PythNetwork 🙌🏻



If you are a $PYTH staker, you will receive a portion of the $ZERO drop https://t.co/0YNjxa8akL 🪂#ZeroLend #Pyth pic.twitter.com/cLp4PRPyAv — ZeroLend (@zerolendxyz) January 30, 2024

As such, all active Pyth Network (PYTH) supporters who are staking its core cryptocurrency, PYTH, might check whether they are eligible for an upcoming airdrop.

As Pyth Network's PYTH contract is deployed on Solana (SOL) blockchains, its stakers are asked to first bond their ERC-20 and SPL wallet addresses.

Pyth Network gained traction as a First Party Oracle Network. It delivers real-time market data for crypto, equities, forex and commodities to 45+ blockchains to guarantee fair pricing in B2B and B2C-focused decentralized applications of various types.

As covered by U.Today previously, in January 2024, the price of PYTH registered double-digit growth.

Here's how PYTH stakers can claim ZERO

ZeroLend released detailed instructions on how to check the eligibility status of this or that Solana (SOL) wallet of a PYTH staker.

To check eligibility, candidates should visit the PYTH webpage on ZeroLend platform, connect their on-chain wallet and complete the verification process. Users can repeat the process with their top three most active wallets.

Registration is open until January 31, per Pyth Network's statement.