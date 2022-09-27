Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data

Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system.

Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading activity on-chain thanks to over 70 data providers. Auros' top-notch pricing data will make Pyth's data provision ability even more efficient.

Thanks @Rob8830 for mentioning us as your trusted partner. We're thrilled to use @ClearpoolFin to borrow from a mix of lenders who see our credit rating from @xmargintrading. This sort of transparency is what helps DeFi move to the next level. Excited to see more on @0xPolygon! https://t.co/Fvzic38kBy — Auros @ Token2049🇸🇬 (@Auros_global) August 1, 2022

The co-founder and CIO of Auros expressed his pleasure about joining the Pyth Network, which is going to help his company to contribute reliable, high-fidelity data to cryptocurrency market participants. By sharing their high-frequency trading data with a decentralized network, Auros will create better financial solutions for all kinds of participants.

Pyth has been actively working with the most sophisticated trading firms in both traditional and digital asset markets, and it is no surprise to see yet another high frequency market maker become part of the Pyth ecosystem. This is according to Stephen Kaminsky, Special Projects at Jump Crypto.

Auros is not only collecting but filtering a large variety of source data to deliver accurate and lightning-fast pricing information to traders and investors. Auros has integration with more than 60 exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, working with a sizable share of daily global volume of over $1.5 trillion.

Pyth Network is aggregating and publishing data from more than 90 sources presented in the Crypto, Equities, FX and Metals markets. Data availability across blockchains is secured via the Wormhole protocol. Pyth network has secured over $25 billion of total traded volume and is not planning to stop, especially with the help of companies like Auros.