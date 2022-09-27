Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data

Tue, 09/27/2022 - 13:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Auros is partnering with industry-leading oracle solution Pyth to provide low latency market data
Auros Partnered with Pyth Network for Delivering High-Frequency On-Chain Data
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Market making and algorithmic trading company Auros has announced its partnership with Pyth Network to deliver real-time and high-frequency data. Pyth will utilize pricing data presented on Auros' high-frequency trading system.

Pyth is the leading oracle solution for a latency-sensitive market and financial data. The company helps bring institutional trading activity on-chain thanks to over 70 data providers. Auros' top-notch pricing data will make Pyth's data provision ability even more efficient.

The co-founder and CIO of Auros expressed his pleasure about joining the Pyth Network, which is going to help his company to contribute reliable, high-fidelity data to cryptocurrency market participants. By sharing their high-frequency trading data with a decentralized network, Auros will create better financial solutions for all kinds of participants.

Pyth has been actively working with the most sophisticated trading firms in both traditional and digital asset markets, and it is no surprise to see yet another high frequency market maker become part of the Pyth ecosystem. This is according to Stephen Kaminsky, Special Projects at Jump Crypto.

Auros is not only collecting but filtering a large variety of source data to deliver accurate and lightning-fast pricing information to traders and investors. Auros has integration with more than 60 exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, working with a sizable share of daily global volume of over $1.5 trillion.

Pyth Network is aggregating and publishing data from more than 90 sources presented in the Crypto, Equities, FX and Metals markets. Data availability across blockchains is secured via the Wormhole protocol. Pyth network has secured over $25 billion of total traded volume and is not planning to stop, especially with the help of companies like Auros.

#Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Breaking: CEL Token Plunges as Celsius CEO Resigns
09/27/2022 - 14:38
Breaking: CEL Token Plunges as Celsius CEO Resigns
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Merge Might Raise New Tax Issues in UK: Details
09/27/2022 - 14:14
Ethereum Merge Might Raise New Tax Issues in UK: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BabyDoge Burns Diminish Those of SHIB by Record 46x as BabyDoge Sticks to Plan
09/27/2022 - 13:06
BabyDoge Burns Diminish Those of SHIB by Record 46x as BabyDoge Sticks to Plan
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan