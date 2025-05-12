Bitcoin (BTC): This Opens All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH): Key Breakout Secured, Solana (SOL) Can Smell $200

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin's bullish momentum is gaining significant traction, and a crucial technical signal that could lead to a new all-time high (ATH) just flashed. Bitcoin has not only successfully breached the psychological barrier of $100,000, as can be seen on the chart, but it is also displaying a crucial bullish crossover: the 50-day EMA has formally crossed above the 100-day EMA.

This type of crossover is a highly regarded technical analysis momentum indicator that frequently precedes significant upward price movements. A more intermediate-term perspective is reflected by the 100 EMA, whereas the 50 EMA follows the short-term price trend. The 50 EMA crossing above the 100 EMA is a technical confirmation that the bulls are gaining ground and that short-term bullish pressure is overwhelming the medium-term trend.

When paired with rising volume and a break above prior resistance, which are both happening right now, this crossover has historically preceded protracted uptrends in the price of bitcoin. Buyer conviction was indicated by the strong green candle closes that followed the breakout above $97,000, which served as a ceiling for months. Although the trending RSI above 74 indicates that Bitcoin is in overbought territory, a reversal is not always imminent.

As momentum pushes prices higher in bull markets, overbought conditions may last for weeks. The path to new highs appears more open than ever as Bitcoin is currently trading above $104,000 and within striking distance of its all-time high of approximately $110,000. In order to support the subsequent leg of the bull cycle, Bitcoin may soon challenge and even surpass its all-time high - if the rally stays above the $100,000 support level and the crossover holds.

Advertisement

Ethereum breaks out

Following months of consolidation and declining pressure, Ethereum has formally broken above the crucial 200 EMA, signifying a significant technical milestone. This action signals that ETH might be setting itself up for a longer-term upward trend and support the change in market sentiment.

At present, Ethereum is trading at about $2,540, having risen above the 50, 100 and 200 exponential moving averages — three bullish indicators. As a long-term trend indicator, the 200 EMA in particular is frequently used to signal the start of a mid- to long-term reversal. But it takes more than just breaking through consolidation is what counts next. Even with this bullish breakout, Ethereum has not managed to go above the 200 EMA yet.

Although there was a brief spike above the level in the recent price action, the volatility and candlestick wicks indicate that the market is still hesitant. Ethereum must stay above this level for a number of trading sessions in a row, ideally with steadily increasing buy-side volume and decreasing volatility for the breakout to be considered a true hold.

As of right now, the RSI is above 80, indicating overbought conditions. Although it does not necessarily portend a bear market, it does raise the prospect of a brief cooling or consolidation period, which might actually strengthen the current breakout and get ETH ready for its next upward move.

Around $2,800, a level last tested in early 2024, is the next significant resistance. A push toward that $2,800 mark is not only feasible but likely if Ethereum can maintain itself above the 200 EMA and create a solid base around $2,500. To put it succinctly, ETH has cracked the surface of a bigger breakout. However, it must remain at its current level or higher for a little while longer in order to have any significance.

Solana aims at $200

With its recent performance, Solana is getting closer to the $200 psychological and technical barrier, making the move more likely. SOL is now trading at about $174 after breaking above the 200 EMA, a key long-term trend indicator that many traders use to validate the beginning of a bull phase. As it gets closer to the $200 resistance, Solana is well-positioned thanks to this clean break.

On the SOL/USDT chart, volume spikes and persistent buying pressure support the obvious bullish price action. More significantly, SOL has converted earlier resistance levels into support, most notably in the $160-$165 range. The argument for continuation is strengthened by this flip. The technical configuration, however, still shows signs of development. Both the 100 and 200 EMA are still below the 50 EMA, even though the price is already above the 200 EMA. This indicates that the rally is still in its early to middle stages.

The 50 EMA has not yet crossed above the 100 and 200, which would normally be a sign of a complete macro bullish reversal. Put differently, SOL is gaining traction, but the long-term trend alignment is not set in stone just yet. As can be seen from the SOL/ETH chart, Solana is likewise displaying strength in comparison to Ethereum, indicating that capital is shifting into SOL within the larger altcoin market.

Maintaining its upward trajectory depends on this overperformance. The move to $200 becomes not just possible but likely if SOL keeps up this bullish pace and consolidates above $170. A brief cooling or sideways consolidation would not be shocking because the RSI is in overbought territory. Despite this, the trend is obviously bullish, and $200 is now within reach.