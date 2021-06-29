SoftBank-Backed Travel Booking Platform Adds Dogecoin as Payment Option

GetYourGuide wants you to spend your Dogecoin holdings on globetrotting

Berlin-based travel booking company GetYourGuide has added Dogecoin as a payment option, according to its June 29 press release.



The addition of the meme cryptocurrency coincided with the firm’s entry into the U.S. market.



GetYourGuide CEO Johannes Reck is advising Dogecoiners to invest their coins in making memories instead of hodling them:

Why waste time worrying about hourly fluctuations in Doge when we can invest in making memories by experiencing the best of the real world?

The SoftBank-backed travel activities company offers more than 40,000 products around the world.