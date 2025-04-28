Advertisement
    XRP Leaves ADA, LTC, SOL in Dust with $246 Million Inflows

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 11:15
    Report shows that XRP is outperforming other top cryptocurrencies by institutional inflows
    XRP Leaves ADA, LTC, SOL in Dust with $246 Million Inflows
    A report published by CoinShares has revealed that XRP has outperformed several other top altcoins in terms of institutional inflows. Among six large-cap coins, XRP has scored the largest inflows in the past week.

    Still, as could be expected, the Bitcoin and Ethereum giants have left XRP in the dust.

    XRP outperforms ADA, LTC, SOL by inflows

    CoinShares’ report revealed that over the past seven days, XRP-based products have absorbed a massive $31.6 million inflows from institutional investors. Monthly inflows amount to $70.7 million, while year-to-date ones constitute a massive $246 million. This sum left its crypto rivals far behind.

    Meanwhile, Litecoin, Pyth and Cardano products have seen zero inflows. LTC lost $0.3 million month-to-date. Sui is lagging behind XRP, with $20.7 million that came in last week and a total of $72 million YTD. Over the past month, this coin has welcomed $14.7 million.

    As for Solana, last week and month it faced outflows of $5.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively.

    The largest inflows went into Bitcoin and Ethereum - $3.188 billion and $183 million, respectively. Today, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, XRP, demonstrated a price spike of 4.26%, soaring from $2.23. As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.33 per token.

    This also marks an impressive 7.77% price increase since Sunday, when XRP traded at $2.16.

    Bitcoin ETFs scoop up $3.06 billion in one week

    Most of the aforesaid billions of dollars flowed into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds last week, according to the data provided by additional sources. Analytics account on X social media platform Lookonchain shows that, in total, those ETF received 29,321 BTC, totaling slightly under $3 billion.

    However, data shared by Chinese cryptocurrency journalist and blogger Colin Wu named a slightly higher amount - $3.06 billion. Wu calls this the second-biggest weekly inflow since ETF launch in January 2024.

    Today, on Monday, April 28, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has displayed a significant price surge of 2.34%, rising from $92,980 to the $95,250 level, where it is changing hands at press time.

    Thus, Bitcoin has reclaimed the price mark lost on Friday due to a 2.64% decline.

    #XRP #Spot Bitcoin ETF #Solana
