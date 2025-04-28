'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Bitcoin Poll Faces Backlash: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, vocal Bitcoin supporter and advocate of financial education known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet in which he offered his apologies to his X followers.

Kiyosaki summarized the results of the poll related to Bitcoin that he published on his X account over the weekend. It looks like this outcome has disappointed him since the absolute majority of his X followers have basically ignored his tweet. To a degree, this can be likened to a silent backlash from the investment community.

Worse reaction to Bitcoin poll than expected

On Sunday, Robert Kiyosaki published a tweet about corporations such as McDonald’s and Burger King starting to lose large profits because people with low incomes cannot afford to eat even french fries at the moment due to the inflation bubble increasing.

Advertisement

My APOLOGIES: I am an old guy.



I was attempting to get into communication via X to find out why out of 73k responders… less tha 1 k liked my question.



My question was “What do poor people buy too much of….that they do not need…and stay poor?”



My next question is…what do… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 28, 2025

He also thanked everyone for reading his books and saving gold, silver and Bitcoin. After that, he published a tweet with a question: “Poor people are poor…. Because they keep buying more and more of what they do not need….and not enough of….what they really need.” The main idea here is that they do not buy enough assets that can increase their wealth in the long term, which, according to his multiple earlier tweets, are not only gold, silver and Bitcoin, but also real estate and gold/silver mines.

WHY AREA FEW REALLY REALLY RICH people…getting POORER?



A few really rich people own McDonalds and Burger King franchise…franchises with multiple stores…



The problem is the franchise stores are going bankrupt.



WHY?



One reason is todays poor cannot afford to eat at McDonalds… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 26, 2025

As a result, Kiyosaki complained, only roughly 1,000 respondents out of 73,000 liked his tweet with this question. He apologized for his failed attempt to get into communication with his X followers. Still, he promised that the next question for them is “what do rich people buy too much of…. Too much of that makes them richer and richer?”

Bitcoin to at least $180,000 this year: Kiyosaki

Earlier this month, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” financial expert Kiyosaki voiced his Bitcoin price prediction for this year.

He believes that throughout 2025, the Bitcoin price is likely to reach a minimum of $180,000, but he assumes it can also grow bigger, soaring as high as $200,000 per coin.

According to his earlier tweet, Kiyosaki strongly believes that by 2035, Bitcoin will surpass $1,000,000. One of the drivers that he expects to push BTC so high is the fast development of artificial intelligence and its impact on the sphere of investment and finance.