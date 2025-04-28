Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Bitcoin Poll Faces Backlash: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 8:59
    Robert Kiyosaki publishes apologies after seeing results of his recent Bitcoin poll on X
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Bitcoin Poll Faces Backlash: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, vocal Bitcoin supporter and advocate of financial education known for his bestselling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet in which he offered his apologies to his X followers.

    Kiyosaki summarized the results of the poll related to Bitcoin that he published on his X account over the weekend. It looks like this outcome has disappointed him since the absolute majority of his X followers have basically ignored his tweet. To a degree, this can be likened to a silent backlash from the investment community.

    Related
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Sat, 04/26/2025 - 20:00
    $500,000,000 in Bitcoin Through Coinbase — What's Happening?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Bitcoin Poll Faces Backlash: Details
    Google Searches for Bitcoin Plunge, Bitwise CEO Sees Silver Lining
    XRP Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) on Top Japanese Exchange
    Solana (SOL) on Verge of Critical Downfall, Bitcoin (BTC) Eyeing $100,000, XRP: Sleeping or Skyrocketing?

    Worse reaction to Bitcoin poll than expected

    On Sunday, Robert Kiyosaki published a tweet about corporations such as McDonald’s and Burger King starting to lose large profits because people with low incomes cannot afford to eat even french fries at the moment due to the inflation bubble increasing.

    Advertisement

    He also thanked everyone for reading his books and saving gold, silver and Bitcoin. After that, he published a tweet with a question: “Poor people are poor…. Because they keep buying more and more of what they do not need….and not enough of….what they really need.” The main idea here is that they do not buy enough assets that can increase their wealth in the long term, which, according to his multiple earlier tweets, are not only gold, silver and Bitcoin, but also real estate and gold/silver mines.

    As a result, Kiyosaki complained, only roughly 1,000 respondents out of 73,000 liked his tweet with this question. He apologized for his failed attempt to get into communication with his X followers. Still, he promised that the next question for them is “what do rich people buy too much of…. Too much of that makes them richer and richer?”

    Related
    Bitcoin to Hit at Least $180,000 This Year, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts
    Sun, 04/20/2025 - 18:09
    Bitcoin to Hit at Least $180,000 This Year, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Predicts
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin to at least $180,000 this year: Kiyosaki

    Earlier this month, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” financial expert Kiyosaki voiced his Bitcoin price prediction for this year.

    He believes that throughout 2025, the Bitcoin price is likely to reach a minimum of $180,000, but he assumes it can also grow bigger, soaring as high as $200,000 per coin.

    According to his earlier tweet, Kiyosaki strongly believes that by 2035, Bitcoin will surpass $1,000,000. One of the drivers that he expects to push BTC so high is the fast development of artificial intelligence and its impact on the sphere of investment and finance.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 9:06
    XRP Price to $3? 3 Key Metrics That Proves It Is Possible
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 8:38
    150,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Swapped by Hackers: What Happened?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LBank to Host Code Meets Law Forum, Aligning Crypto Innovation with Global Compliance
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank to Host Code Meets Law Forum, Aligning Crypto Innovation with Global Compliance
    Exito Brings the 37th Edition of the Digital Transformation Summit to the UAE Physical Conference on 29th & 30th of April, 2025, in Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resorts
    Richard Heart Triumphs in Court After SEC Case Dismissed in Full
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price to $3? 3 Key Metrics That Proves It Is Possible
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Bitcoin Poll Faces Backlash: Details
    150,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Swapped by Hackers: What Happened?
    Show all