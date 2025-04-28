Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 30%; What's Behind It?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Privacy coin Monero (XMR) rose strongly in the early Monday trading session. In a handful of hours, Monero rose from a low of $234 to $329, producing a massive green daily candlestick.

Advertisement

The exact reason behind the move remains unknown, but potential explanations exist. The crypto market saw buying pressure in the early Monday session, with several altcoins in green.

According to Wu Blockchain, a suspicious transfer of 3,520 BTC (about $330.7 million) was made from a potential victim’s account. After being transferred to a specific address, the Bitcoin was quickly exchanged for Monero (XMR) through multiple exchanges, causing the XMR price to surge by 50%.

This intense buying pressure sent XMR prices soaring by nearly 50% at one point. However, once it cooled down, Monero lost some of its gains. At press time, XMR was up 25% in the last 24 hours, trading around $265.

Advertisement

Monero has steadily ticked higher since hitting lows of $165 on April 7. The move surpassed the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $198 and $215, extending Monero's momentum. If Monero closes today in the green, it will have had four consecutive days of gains since April 25.

Broadly, Monero has traded in a range, and the recent move caused XMR to escape its current trading range, which it had been in since December 2024, causing Monero to reach highs last seen since May 2021.

Monero shoots up in crypto market ranking

The latest price surge has caused XMR to shoot up in crypto market rankings and is now the 24th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $4.91 billion.

Earlier in April, Monero marked its 11th anniversary. It also saw significant releases in the month.

Monero 0.18.4.0 "Fluorine Fermi," the Monero software version 0.18.4.0, has been released, which addresses many daemon-related network vulnerabilities.

The Monero GUI software version 0.18.4.0 was also released, a recommended release that addresses several daemon-related network vulnerabilities.