Advertisement
Advertisement

    Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 30%; What's Behind It?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 10:58
    Monero (XLM) surged sharply in hours
    Advertisement
    Monero (XMR) Suddenly up 30%; What's Behind It?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Privacy coin Monero (XMR) rose strongly in the early Monday trading session. In a handful of hours, Monero rose from a low of $234 to $329, producing a massive green daily candlestick.

    Advertisement

    The exact reason behind the move remains unknown, but potential explanations exist. The crypto market saw buying pressure in the early Monday session, with several altcoins in green.

    According to Wu Blockchain, a suspicious transfer of 3,520 BTC (about $330.7 million) was made from a potential victim’s account. After being transferred to a specific address, the Bitcoin was quickly exchanged for Monero (XMR) through multiple exchanges, causing the XMR price to surge by 50%.

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Announces $1.4 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    $1,000,000,000 Tether (USDT) in 24 Hours: New Crypto Bull Run Starting?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Bitcoin Poll Faces Backlash: Details
    Google Searches for Bitcoin Plunge, Bitwise CEO Sees Silver Lining
    Article image
    XRM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    This intense buying pressure sent XMR prices soaring by nearly 50% at one point. However, once it cooled down, Monero lost some of its gains. At press time, XMR was up 25% in the last 24 hours, trading around $265.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Monero (XMR) Joins Market Uptrend, Sustenance Proves Doubtful
    Fri, 06/23/2023 - 15:24
    Monero (XMR) Joins Market Uptrend, Sustenance Proves Doubtful
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Monero has steadily ticked higher since hitting lows of $165 on April 7. The move surpassed the daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $198 and $215, extending Monero's momentum. If Monero closes today in the green, it will have had four consecutive days of gains since April 25.

    Broadly, Monero has traded in a range, and the recent move caused XMR to escape its current trading range, which it had been in since December 2024, causing Monero to reach highs last seen since May 2021.

    Monero shoots up in crypto market ranking

    The latest price surge has caused XMR to shoot up in crypto market rankings and is now the 24th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $4.91 billion.

    Related
    Monero (XMR) Tanks 25% After Delisting Move by Major Crypto Exchange
    Tue, 02/06/2024 - 14:44
    Monero (XMR) Tanks 25% After Delisting Move by Major Crypto Exchange
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Earlier in April, Monero marked its 11th anniversary. It also saw significant releases in the month.

    Monero 0.18.4.0 "Fluorine Fermi," the Monero software version 0.18.4.0, has been released, which addresses many daemon-related network vulnerabilities.

    The Monero GUI software version 0.18.4.0 was also released, a recommended release that addresses several daemon-related network vulnerabilities.

    #Monero News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 12:20
    Ethereum Price Reclaims $1,800, Has ETH Bottomed Out?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 11:59
    Breaking: Strategy Announces $1.4 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    BYDFi Becomes Official Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, MoonX On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut in the Middle East
    LBank to Host Code Meets Law Forum, Aligning Crypto Innovation with Global Compliance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    BYDFi Becomes Official Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, MoonX On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut in the Middle East
    LBank to Host Code Meets Law Forum, Aligning Crypto Innovation with Global Compliance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum Price Reclaims $1,800, Has ETH Bottomed Out?
    Breaking: Strategy Announces $1.4 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    XRP Leaves ADA, LTC, SOL in Dust with $246 Million Inflows
    Show all