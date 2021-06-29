Electric Car Designed by Tesla Competitor to Start Mining Bitcoin and Dogecoin Today

Canadian light electric vehicle maker Daymak has announced that the first prototype of Spiritus, its futuristic three-wheeler, will start mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other cryptocurrencies today.



The process will be publicly broadcast on the company’s website, with viewers being able to monitor the car’s earnings in real time.



As reported by U.Today, Daymak initially revealed that Spiritus would be capable of mining crypto on June 1.



The cutting-edge feature is powered by the Daymak Nebula platform, which is currently awaiting patent approval.



The prototype of Spiritus is integrated with a powerful GPU that starts mining crypto when the car is parked. The vehicle also comes with a Nebula Wallet that was designed to collect and store profits from the miner.



Other e-car manufactures will be able to buy a license in order to integrate the Nebula platforms into their own vehicles.



Apart from the crypto perks, the three-wheeler will also offer wireless charging.



The Spiritus model is expected to launch only in 2023, but pre-orders are already available at a locked-in price of $18,495 per vehicle.

A great marketing move

Daymak founder Aldo Baiocchi states that blockchain is “the most innovative” technology of our lifetime:

Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are two of the most disruptive innovations of our time, and we are proud to be the first auto-manufacturer in history to incorporate it into our Spiritus EV offering.

He envisions a future where Spiritus owners would be greeted by cryptocurrency earnings generated by their cars.



Each vehicle will be functioning as a node on both proof-of-work and proof-of-stake blockchains.



It is yet to be seen whether the car will actually be able to “pay for itself” since the mining feature will highly likely be unprofitable.



Regardless of how economically feasible the feature is, it is certainly a great marketing ploy that will attract cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Even those who find it pointless will still be fascinated by the idea of mining crypto in your car at the click of a button.



Plus, Spiritus clearly shows that a car can be more than a depreciating asset.