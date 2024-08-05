Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The leader of the SHIB team who prefers to communicate to the SHIB army under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama without revealing his real face or name has published a tweet that has triggered an excited reaction of the Shiba Inu army on the X platform.

Kusama addresses the SHIB community: "Mask off"

The SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama who took over the leadership after the mysterious Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi decided to go under the public radar published a tweet with a Shiba Inu dog sitting in the passenger seat of a car and added his message to that meme, saying “Mask off.”

Thus, Kusama commented on the tweet by SHIB fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 who responded to a tweet from the Huobi crypto trading giant which stated: “NationalDogMonth. let's ride!”

The SHIB army eagerly responded to that retweet and the comment made by Shytoshi Kusama. This summer, he came as close as possible to revealing himself to the public. Kusama went on a global tour, visiting key blockchain events in Japan, India and the UAE, also giving interviews and talking to crypto fans who visited those key events.

However, while making his appearances, Kusama wore two masks to avoid revealing his face to the public. As he went from the Japanese city of Kyoto to Mumbai in India, the top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya joined him on the tour, also wearing a mask.

SHIB team makes scammers useful for ecosystem

As reported by U.Today, over the weekend, the official SHIB marketing lead Lucie issued a warning to the Shiba Inu community regarding multiple TREAT scams targeting them. TREAT is a Shibarium token currently being developed by the team for the ecosystem. When talking about it, the SHIB team uses the #TreatYourself hashtag and scammers who are trying to persuade SHIB holders to click on their links are using the same hashtag.

Lucie stated that this is actually good for the ecosystem since it helps the X algorithm to spread the word about TREAT and Shibarium.

However, she once again warned the SHIB army to be very careful and not to click on those scam links to avoid losing their crypto savings and holdings. TREAT is not the only token in the works at the moment, the team is also working on the SHI stablecoin.