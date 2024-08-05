    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Enigmatic SHIB leader leaves the Shiba Inu army excited with his new tweet
    Mon, 5/08/2024 - 7:56
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The leader of the SHIB team who prefers to communicate to the SHIB army under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama without revealing his real face or name has published a tweet that has triggered an excited reaction of the Shiba Inu army on the X platform.

    Kusama addresses the SHIB community: "Mask off"

    The SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama who took over the leadership after the mysterious Shiba Inu creator Ryoshi decided to go under the public radar published a tweet with a Shiba Inu dog sitting in the passenger seat of a car and added his message to that meme, saying “Mask off.”

    Thus, Kusama commented on the tweet by SHIB fan from Japan @kuro_9696_9696 who responded to a tweet from the Huobi crypto trading giant which stated: “NationalDogMonth. let's ride!”

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Ethereum (ETH) Collapses 15% in Five Minutes
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of Catastrophe, XRP Reaches Fundamental Support Level, Solana (SOL) Gain Nullified Completely

    The SHIB army eagerly responded to that retweet and the comment made by Shytoshi Kusama. This summer, he came as close as possible to revealing himself to the public. Kusama went on a global tour, visiting key blockchain events in Japan, India and the UAE, also giving interviews and talking to crypto fans who visited those key events.

    However, while making his appearances, Kusama wore two masks to avoid revealing his face to the public. As he went from the Japanese city of Kyoto to Mumbai in India, the top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya joined him on the tour, also wearing a mask.

    Related
    Massive 500 Million XRP Unlocked by Ripple as XRP Gains 5.56%
    Sat, 08/03/2024 - 08:47
    Massive 500 Million XRP Unlocked by Ripple as XRP Gains 5.56%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB team makes scammers useful for ecosystem

    As reported by U.Today, over the weekend, the official SHIB marketing lead Lucie issued a warning to the Shiba Inu community regarding multiple TREAT scams targeting them. TREAT is a Shibarium token currently being developed by the team for the ecosystem. When talking about it, the SHIB team uses the #TreatYourself hashtag and scammers who are trying to persuade SHIB holders to click on their links are using the same hashtag.

    Lucie stated that this is actually good for the ecosystem since it helps the X algorithm to spread the word about TREAT and Shibarium.

    However, she once again warned the SHIB army to be very careful and not to click on those scam links to avoid losing their crypto savings and holdings. TREAT is not the only token in the works at the moment, the team is also working on the SHI stablecoin.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Aug 5, 2024 - 7:49
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image "Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    Aug 5, 2024 - 7:49
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Collapses 15% in Five Minutes
    Aug 5, 2024 - 7:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Collapses 15% in Five Minutes
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WynPay Partners with TokenPocket
    MEET48 GIPR2 Dapp Ranks Top Globally, Announces the 1st Web3 Metaverse Idol Popularity Ranking in Hong Kong 2025
    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Community With “Mask Off” X Message
    XRP Price Sell-off: What to Expect This Week
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Reacts to Bitcoin Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD