    Massive 500 Million XRP Unlocked by Ripple as XRP Gains 5.56%

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple giant has unloaded half billion XRP as price attempts to break out
    Sat, 3/08/2024 - 8:47
    Massive 500 Million XRP Unlocked by Ripple as XRP Gains 5.56%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    San-Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple Labs has released an additional 500 million XRP from escrow after withdrawing a twice bigger amount from the same source.

    Aside from that, several other large XRP transfers were spotted by a crypto transaction tracker.

    Ripple unleashes another huge XRP lump

    Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers and shares the details on the X social media platform, has revealed that Ripple behemoth unleashed another tremendous amount of XRP from escrow.

    On August 1-2, the company made a traditional funds withdrawal from escrow, releasing a whopping 1 billion XRP coins. Today, Ripple moved an additional half a million XRP from it as well.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Here's How Many XRP Tokens Ripple Has Now

    The 500 million XRP moved by Ripple earlier today constitutes $281,693,718. One billion XRP is valued at approximately $563.2 million.

    Ripple has been making monthly XRP releases from escrow over the past seven years to support the coin’s liquidity on the market and send part of these XRP coins to its institutional clients working with payments.

    According to a recent report published by Ripple, the company still holds a massive 4.682 billion XRP in its cold crypto wallets.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Sat, 08/03/2024 - 07:56
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    91 million XRP on move

    Apart from the above-mentioned bag of XRP transferred by the cryptocurrency giant Ripple, Whale Alert also spotted several smaller transfers made over the past 24 hours. There were four transactions that carried 20-25 million XRP each.

    In three of them, one chunk of 23 million XRP and two chunks of 24 million XRP each were withdrawn from the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance. In total, that was 71.2 million XRP evaluated at $40.1 million in fiat. Those transfers were made from Binance to unidentified wallets.

    Also, the blockchain tracker detected 20,000,000 XRP sent from an anonymous blockchain address to the BitGet exchange. That amount of XRP was worth $11,659,024.

    XRP price suddenly recovers

    Over the past 24 hours, the price of the top cryptocurrency by market cap, XRP, has printed an impressive increase of 5.66%, reaching the $0.57 price level. It happened after XRP had crashed by almost 17% since August 1.

    By now, the Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has been pushed slightly down again and is changing hands at $0.56714.

    #Ripple News #XRP Transfer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Aug 3, 2024 - 9:26
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    Aug 3, 2024 - 8:40
    Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Aug 3, 2024 - 9:10
    "Easy Choice": Tether Boss Picks Bitcoin Over Ethereum
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Poodlana (POODL) Logs Fundraising Milestone as Meme Coins Viral Again
    Sharpe AI Announces $SAI Token Listing on Gate.io
    Arcana Network Unveils its Chain Abstraction Protocol with New Demo on Aave. Here’s What You Need to Know
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Massive 500 Million XRP Unlocked by Ripple as XRP Gains 5.56%
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils How to Survive Current Market Crash
    Ethereum (ETH) in Jeopardy as Prices Tumble, XRP's Rebound Flops at $0.65, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Continues to Control 25% Drop
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD