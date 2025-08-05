Advertisement
    Coinbase Lists 4 New Cryptocurrencies in 1 Day: Details

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 5/08/2025 - 22:49
    Coinbase’ new listings are based on the Ethereum and Base network
    Coinbase Lists 4 New Cryptocurrencies in 1 Day: Details
    Coinbase has continued to expand its crypto options amid relentless efforts to better serve users. In a recent X post, the crypto trading firm revealed it has listed four new cryptocurrencies today.

    On August 5, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange has topped its crypto offerings with an additional four tokens including Towns Protocol (TOWNS), Succinct (PROVE), Euler (EUL), and Mamo (MAMO).

    Coinbase tops its ERC20 based options

    While the new listings span across the Ethereum and Base networks, it aims to broaden crypto access for Coinbase users in supported regions. Specifically, PROVE and EUL have launched on the Ethereum network, meanwhile, TOWNS and MAMO debut on the Base network.

    While the trading platform is typically based in the U.S. region, the exchange issued clarity on the geographical access of the tokens as they may be restricted in certain regions based on regulatory compliance.

    Nonetheless, the announcement specified that tradings for some of the tokens are still pending while others have launched depending on their ability to meet the exchange’s liquidity conditions.

    Notably, trading for PROVE and TOWNS is currently live and available for trading via the Coinbase website and mobile apps (iOS and Android). As such, users now have the opportunity to buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store the assets, according to the announcement.

    However, MAMO and EUL have been scheduled to commence trading on or after 9 AM PT on 6 August 2025. This notable development highlights Coinbase’s unrelenting efforts to provide users with an exclusive trading experience while providing new investment opportunities for users.

    Nonetheless, it is important to note that TOWNS’ listing today spans across multiple crypto trading exchanges as prominent platforms like Binance, Bybit, among others, have also disclosed listings for the crypto project.

    Coinbase eyes dYdX debut

    Amid the multiple token listings revealed today, the exchange revealed that it has also added dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its roadmap today.

    Although it noted that trading for COSMOSDYDX is yet to go live, users are expecting that the launch will happen soon.

    As the listing date for COSMOSDYDX remains undeclared, Coinbase emphasized that actual trading will only commence once sufficient market-making support and technical infrastructure are in place.

    #Coinbase #dYdX News #Ethereum #Base
