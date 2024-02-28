Advertisement
Should We Wait for Bitcoin (BTC) at $60,000, Ethereum (ETH) Secures Way to $3,500, Dogecoin (DOGE) at Pivotal Level

Arman Shirinyan
Unexpected Bitcoin breakthrough pushes market to edge
  • Wed, 28/02/2024 - 0:30
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin has experienced a substantial rally, pushing past several resistance levels with a vigor that points to positive market sentiment. Currently, the price hovers around the $56,000 mark. A critical observation is the lack of volatility preceding this surge, which appears to have contributed to a short squeeze, catching bearish traders off guard and propelling the price upward as they rush to cover their positions.

    Support levels for Bitcoin are now pegged at $53,000 and $49,645, which align with the recent consolidation range and the 50-day moving average, respectively. These levels are crucial for Bitcoin to maintain its bullish momentum. On the resistance side, the immediate hurdle lies at $58,000, followed by the psychological and substantial barrier of $60,000.

    https://www.tradingview.com/
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Bitcoin's trend is bullish, with the asset trading well above its moving averages, a sign that could indicate sustained bullish pressure. The trading volume has seen a significant uptick during the rally, suggesting strong buyer interest and the possibility of continued upward movement.

    In a bullish scenario, if Bitcoin can breach the $58,000 resistance, it may well be on its way to testing the $60,000 threshold. Such a move would likely require continued institutional interest, positive developments in the cryptocurrency space and the maintenance of a favorable macroeconomic environment.

    Ethereum's lead

    Ethereum has seen a robust upward trend, with the price currently floating around $3,225. The bullish momentum has pushed ETH well above its moving averages, and it seems that the next target will be the long-awaited $3,500 price mark. The 50-day moving average, currently near $2,650, followed by the 100-day moving average at $2,414, are key supports that have historically propelled prices higher upon retesting.

    As for resistance, Ethereum is looking to challenge the $3,300 level, having recently broken past it. A sustained move above this level could open the door to $3,500, a psychological and technical barrier that may see some selling pressure. However, the strength of the current trend suggests that this resistance could be tested soon.

    Ethereum's trend is decisively bullish, with a steep and consistent climb in price. However, the asset appears to be in overheated territory, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index, which is hovering near overbought conditions. There might also be a divergence forming, as the RSI is not confirming the new highs that the price is reaching, which could be an early sign of a potential pullback.

    If the buying pressure maintains its course, Ethereum could comfortably reach and potentially surpass $3,500. This would likely be fueled by continued positive sentiment on the market, advancements in the Ethereum network and increasing adoption of its blockchain.

    Dogecoin aims at breakthrough

    Dogecoin is currently at a crucial point that could define its trajectory in the coming weeks. Currently trading at around $0.09152, DOGE has been experiencing an uptick in buying pressure, pushing it toward a key resistance level at $0.092. This level is significant not only because of the psychological round number effect but also because it has served as a strong resistance point in the past. A break above this level could signal strong bullish momentum, potentially leading to yet unseen performance highs for the token.

    Support for DOGE is currently established at $0.08451, which aligns with the 50-day moving average. This moving average has historically provided support during uptrends, offering a bounce back point for prices following retracements. Further support is found at $0.08216, marked by recent lows that have been tested and held firm.

    The trend for DOGE is currently bullish, with the price above both the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, indicating positive sentiment among traders. The moving averages are sloping upward, suggesting that the trend has strength and may continue.

