Advertisement
AD

PEPE Joins Bitcoin's Monster Rally as Price Jumps 43%

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
PEPE breaks dormancy with 43% surge on massive Bitcoin boost
Tue, 27/02/2024 - 10:47
PEPE Joins Bitcoin's Monster Rally as Price Jumps 43%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Pepecoin (PEPE), an Ethereum-based meme coin inspired by the infamous Pepe the Frog character, has experienced a jump of over 43% in its price, joining Bitcoin’s recent market rally.

Advertisement
PEPE 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

PEPE's meteoric rise

Currently trading at $0.000002109, PEPE has caught the attention of traders and analysts alike with its remarkable performance. Not only has its price soared, but its trading volume has also seen a notable uptick of 377%, reaching $806 million. This surge in activity has propelled PEPE's market capitalization up by 50%, now at a substantial $884.9 million.

Related
PEPE Gets Listed on Major Exchange as Price Takes Surprising Turn

Surprisingly, the surge in PEPE's price trajectory has surpassed the predictions of even seasoned analysts. In January, crypto analyst Ali highlighted the potential breakout of PEPE from a descending parallel channel, indicating the possibility of reaching levels around $0.0000016 to $0.0000019. However, the current surge in PEPE's value has outpaced these forecasts, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the crypto market.

A notable milestone in PEPE's journey is its recent listing on Bitstamp, one of the oldest and most regulated centralized crypto exchanges in operation. Founded in 2011, Bitstamp boasts a robust user base of over four million customers across more than 100 countries. PEPE's listing on such a reputable exchange not only enhances its liquidity but also amplifies its exposure to a broader audience of potential investors.

Bitcoin’s influence on PEPE

While PEPE's meteoric rise is impressive in its own right, it is also occurring against the backdrop of Bitcoin's resurgence. 

The leading crypto has recently surpassed the $57,000 mark, a price point unseen in over two years. Behind this rally lies growing interest from institutional investors, as evidenced by on-chain data analysis.

Related
BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction

CryptoQuant's Ki Young Ju has pointed out the accumulation of Bitcoin by "whales," referring to large holders of the cryptocurrency. This accumulation has led to unrealized profits for these investors, highlighting Bitcoin's allure among institutional circles, and a boost to high predictions of impending growth from analysts.

#PEPE
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 47%, What's Behind Rally?
2024/02/27 10:44
Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 47%, What's Behind Rally?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Vitalik Buterin Wants Elon Musk to Join Him
2024/02/27 10:44
Vitalik Buterin Wants Elon Musk to Join Him
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
2024/02/27 10:44
BTC to $200,000? Peter Brandt Drops Epic Bitcoin Price Prediction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Ultimate Crypto Trading Software: Zent Launches Innovative Platform For All Institutional Needs
Reflecting on Success: CFO StraTech KSA 2024 Recap
Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

PEPE Joins Bitcoin's Monster Rally as Price Jumps 43%
Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 47%, What's Behind Rally?
Vitalik Buterin Wants Elon Musk to Join Him
Show all