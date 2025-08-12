Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements

Advertisement

David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has taken to the X social media to react to the post-lawsuit statements posted by SEC officials with a quote from a British comedy sketch.

This comes after the long-lasting legal battle was officially "laid to rest" last week.

"A simply super day"

The Ripple exec posted a GIF from Sam Peckinpah's "Salad Days," which is a sketch that appears in one of the episodes of "Monty Python's Flying Circus," a British surreal sketch comedy that first premiered in 1969.

In the episode , Lionel arrives cheerfully to greet a group of upper-class youngsters, proclaiming, "What a simply super day."

After a stray boy strikes Lioness during a game of tennis, the episode descends into over-the-top bloodshed.

The Ripple case is finally over

As reported by U.Today, SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce stated that the agency can now concentrate on creating proper regulation for the XRP price.

Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, thanked Chair Atkins for "moving America towards clear rules of the road."

A not-so-super day for XRP price

Despite the optimistic comments from SEC officials, the price is having a not-so-super day, plunging by 4% and underperforming the rest of the major altcoins.

"Why did the price go down then? Isn't that bizarre and the opposite of logic?" an X user commented.

As reported by U.Today, the XRP price surged sharply higher after the SEC v. Ripple case was finally resolved last week, but that news-driven price pump (expectedly) turned out to be short-lived.

XRP is currently changing hands at $3.15, according to CoinGecko data.