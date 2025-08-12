Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 6:58
    Meanwhile, XRP is having a not-so-super day despite recent statements from SEC officials
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Cover image via U.Today
    David Schwartz, chief technology officer at Ripple, has taken to the X social media to react to the post-lawsuit statements posted by SEC officials with a quote from a British comedy sketch. 

    This comes after the long-lasting legal battle was officially "laid to rest" last week. 

    "A simply super day"

    The Ripple exec posted a GIF from Sam Peckinpah's "Salad Days," which is a sketch that appears in one of the episodes of  "Monty Python's Flying Circus," a British surreal sketch comedy that first premiered in 1969.

    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Ether ETFs Top $1 Billion in Inflows for the First Time
    XRP: Move That Opens $5, Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Pattern in 2025? Ethereum (ETH): Secret Price Danger
    900,000,000 XRP Scooped in 2 Days as Whales Take Control Ahead of ETF Launch

    In the episode, Lionel arrives cheerfully to greet a group of upper-class youngsters, proclaiming, "What a simply super day."

    After a stray boy strikes Lioness during a game of tennis, the episode descends into over-the-top bloodshed. 

    The Ripple case is finally over 

    As reported by U.Today, SEC Chair Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce stated that the agency can now concentrate on creating proper regulation for the XRP price.

    Stuart Alderoty, chief legal officer at Ripple, thanked Chair Atkins for "moving America towards clear rules of the road." 

    A not-so-super day for XRP price 

    Despite the optimistic comments from SEC officials, the price is having a not-so-super day, plunging by 4% and underperforming the rest of the major altcoins.  

    "Why did the price go down then? Isn't that bizarre and the opposite of logic?" an X user commented. 

    As reported by U.Today, the XRP price surged sharply higher after the SEC v. Ripple case was finally resolved last week, but that news-driven price pump (expectedly) turned out to be short-lived. 

    XRP is currently changing hands at $3.15, according to CoinGecko data. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News
