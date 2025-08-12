Advertisement
    198,333,000% Bitcoin Surge in Past 15 Years May Have Made This Guy Multimillionaire

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 11:41
    This Bitcoin enthusiast mined 100 BTC exactly fifteen years ago
    Trading X account @crypto_rand has drawn the community’s attention to the immense percentage growth demonstrated by the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, over the past decade and a half.

    He also mentioned a Twitter user who may have become a multimillionaire during that period of time.

    Bitcoin up 198,333,000% in past 15 years

    The screenshot shared by the aforementioned X account shows a tweet issued back on August 12, 2010, by a guy named Christian Walker (@javashaman) who bragged about having mined 100 Bitcoins and asking if he was rich yet.

    @crypto_rand stated that in 2010, Bitcoin traded at a price of $0.06 per BTC and a hundred Bitcoins cost $6 fifteen years ago. In 2025, the value of 100 Bitcoins is $11,900,000. This is a staggering growth of 198,333,000%.

    It is not known, however, if Christian Walker still holds this Bitcoin or if he sold it much earlier. His X account still exists but it seems inactive. The guy joined Twitter when it was founded -in 2006. His latest tweet is dated February 2, 2024. The tweets that come before that were published in 2018 (just one). Two posts were tweeted in 2015. The majority of his social media activity on Twitter took place between 2010 and 2013.

    Curiously the Bitcoin tweet mentioned by @crypto_rand is missing on the guy’s Twitter wall and there is a completely different post published on August 12, 2010. Still, chances are that he had removed his BTC post.

    Satoshi Nakamoto vanishes in 2010, too

    Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator mined the first BTC block in 2009. In December 2010, he posted his final message on the BitcoinTalk forum, notifying the community that he was moving on to other projects, leaving Bitcoin in good hands. Since then, nobody has heard of him. No one is aware of his real identity or his whereabouts.

    The person who received the very first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi was Hal Finney. He was the first to download and run the Bitcoin software. In 2013, Finney posted his final message on BitcoinTalk before dying a year later from an irreversible disease.  

    #Bitcoin #Hal Finney
