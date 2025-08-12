198,333,000% Bitcoin Surge in Past 15 Years May Have Made This Guy Multimillionaire

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Trading X account @crypto_rand has drawn the community’s attention to the immense percentage growth demonstrated by the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, over the past decade and a half.

He also mentioned a Twitter user who may have become a multimillionaire during that period of time.

Bitcoin up 198,333,000% in past 15 years

The screenshot shared by the aforementioned X account shows a tweet issued back on August 12, 2010, by a guy named Christian Walker (@javashaman) who bragged about having mined 100 Bitcoins and asking if he was rich yet.

@crypto_rand stated that in 2010, Bitcoin traded at a price of $0.06 per BTC and a hundred Bitcoins cost $6 fifteen years ago. In 2025, the value of 100 Bitcoins is $11,900,000. This is a staggering growth of 198,333,000%.

Exactly 15 years ago today!



The price of $BTC was $0,06



2010 value = $6

2025 value = $11,900,000



It is not known, however, if Christian Walker still holds this Bitcoin or if he sold it much earlier. His X account still exists but it seems inactive. The guy joined Twitter when it was founded -in 2006. His latest tweet is dated February 2, 2024. The tweets that come before that were published in 2018 (just one). Two posts were tweeted in 2015. The majority of his social media activity on Twitter took place between 2010 and 2013.

Curiously the Bitcoin tweet mentioned by @crypto_rand is missing on the guy’s Twitter wall and there is a completely different post published on August 12, 2010. Still, chances are that he had removed his BTC post.

Satoshi Nakamoto vanishes in 2010, too

Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator mined the first BTC block in 2009. In December 2010, he posted his final message on the BitcoinTalk forum, notifying the community that he was moving on to other projects, leaving Bitcoin in good hands. Since then, nobody has heard of him. No one is aware of his real identity or his whereabouts.

The person who received the very first Bitcoin transaction from Satoshi was Hal Finney. He was the first to download and run the Bitcoin software. In 2013, Finney posted his final message on BitcoinTalk before dying a year later from an irreversible disease.