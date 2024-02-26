No MSTR Airdrop: MicroStrategy's X Account Hacked to Promote Ethereum Scam

MicroStrategy, a leading business intelligence company, found itself at the center of a cybersecurity incident. The company's X account was compromised to broadcast a fraudulent Ethereum token airdrop, deceiving users with the promise of free tokens.

The unauthorized post announced the launch of "$MSTR," an Ethereum-based token allegedly integrated into MicroStrategy's ecosystem.

It touted low transaction fees, a foundation on trusted and scalable code, and backing by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin reserves. The tweet also invited users to claim a supposed free $MSTR token.

Cybersecurity experts have confirmed that this announcement was a scam, and MicroStrategy has not initiated any such token airdrop.

Upon further investigation, it has been reported that approximately $440,000 has been stolen as a result of this compromise.

MicroStrategy promptly regained control of their account, with the fraudulent post no longer being visible.