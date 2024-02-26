Advertisement
No MSTR Airdrop: MicroStrategy's X Account Hacked to Promote Ethereum Scam

article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy's official X account was compromised, leading to a fraudulent announcement of a non-existent Ethereum token airdrop labeled "$MSTR"
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 4:57
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
MicroStrategy, a leading business intelligence company, found itself at the center of a cybersecurity incident. The company's X account was compromised to broadcast a fraudulent Ethereum token airdrop, deceiving users with the promise of free tokens.

The unauthorized post announced the launch of "$MSTR," an Ethereum-based token allegedly integrated into MicroStrategy's ecosystem. 

It touted low transaction fees, a foundation on trusted and scalable code, and backing by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin reserves. The tweet also invited users to claim a supposed free $MSTR token.

Cybersecurity experts have confirmed that this announcement was a scam, and MicroStrategy has not initiated any such token airdrop.

Upon further investigation, it has been reported that approximately $440,000 has been stolen as a result of this compromise.

MicroStrategy promptly regained control of their account, with the fraudulent post no longer being visible.  

About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

