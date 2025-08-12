Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO on XRP Escrow: Historic Tweet Marks Eight Years

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 11:52
    35,608,401,338 XRP tokens currently escrowed
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO on XRP Escrow: Historic Tweet Marks Eight Years
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In 2017, Ripple announced its decision to lock up billions of XRP cryptocurrency inside dozens of smart contracts designed to hold value in escrow.

    Advertisement

    Reacting to concerns that it might flood the market with XRP, Ripple transferred 55 billion of its 80 billion XRP tokens into an escrow account in 2017, from which it could release a maximum of one billion tokens per month.

    This was intended to aid the transparency and predictability of XRP sales. XRP tokens held in escrow are considered "undistributed," with the rest accounting for the circulating supply. Any unsold tokens are returned to escrow and redistributed at a later date.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Ether ETFs Top $1 Billion in Inflows for the First Time
    XRP: Move That Opens $5, Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Pattern in 2025? Ethereum (ETH): Secret Price Danger
    900,000,000 XRP Scooped in 2 Days as Whales Take Control Ahead of ETF Launch

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/10/2025 - 11:26
    Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on XRP Escrow Release: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    In a recent tweet, XRP enthusiast Bill Morgan highlighted Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse's post announcing XRP escrow from around eight years ago, in 2017.

    In the tweet, Garlinghouse explained the purpose of the escrow, noting that it was "good for supply predictability and trusted, healthy XRP markets."

    What's happening now?

    Data from XRP Ledger explorer XRPScan provides insight into XRP's current distribution. XRP's maximum supply is 100,000,000,000 XRP, with the total available being 99,985,835,620 XRP. The current circulating supply is 64,363,269,902 XRP, while a total of 14,164,380 XRP have been burned.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 02:00
    Will Ripple Become World’s Biggest Crypto Enterprise?
    ByDan Burgin

    XRP burns occur natively via transaction fees on XRP Ledger. Each transaction includes a small amount of XRP that is permanently destroyed, which helps with spam prevention and network efficiency.

    A total of 35,608,401,338 XRP tokens are escrowed according to XRPScan, while XRP active accounts are nearing seven million at 6,837,166. The current XRP Ledger count is 98,108,655.

    At press time, XRP was trading at $3.11, having reached a high of $3.66 on July 18.

    #Brad Garlinghouse #Ripple News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 11:41
    198,333,000% Bitcoin Surge in Past 15 Years May Have Made This Guy Multimillionaire
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 10:29
    Top Expert Explains $1 Billion Ethereum Success With Just 5 Words
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Powers the Token of Love Music Festival, Featuring Decrypt, Co-Creating a New Ecosystem Where Web3 Meets Mainstream Culture
    FLOKI’s Valhalla MMORPG Storms U.S. Television With 60-Day National Commercial Blitz
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO on XRP Escrow: Historic Tweet Marks Eight Years
    198,333,000% Bitcoin Surge in Past 15 Years May Have Made This Guy Multimillionaire
    Top Expert Explains $1 Billion Ethereum Success With Just 5 Words
    Show all