Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    XRP's $12.6 Target Becomes More Realistic As SEC Ends Ripple Case: Analyst

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 8:54
    Analyst believes that XRP can now focus on its $12.6 price target
    Advertisement
    XRP's $12.6 Target Becomes More Realistic As SEC Ends Ripple Case: Analyst
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known as @ali_charts on the X social media platform, has issued a message for the crypto community about the prospects of the third-largest cryptocurrency, XRP.

    He believes that the coin can now reach the super-bullish target that appeared ahead of it in November last year.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 14:10
    Strategy Buying BTC Rockets Bitcoin to 17,300% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Ether ETFs Top $1 Billion in Inflows for the First Time
    XRP: Move That Opens $5, Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Pattern in 2025? Ethereum (ETH): Secret Price Danger
    900,000,000 XRP Scooped in 2 Days as Whales Take Control Ahead of ETF Launch

    XRP's bullish target at $12.6

    Martinez shared an XRP chart, stating that the breakout the coin made from a multi-year triangle in November last year gave XRP a bullish target at $12.6. The chart shows that the growth XRP has demonstrated to the $3 price level recently is part of that surge that became possible in November 2024.

    Advertisement

    Besides, now several key bullish developments have taken place that seem to make XRP’s further extensive growth quite likely in the near future.

    XRP case over; XRP ETFs already launched

    On August 11, the newly appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Atkins, confirmed that the regulator has closed the long-running case against Ripple. Atkins confirmed the tweet by a SEC commissioner, Hester Peirce, about this development.

    The SEC chair stated that with this “chapter closed,” the regulatory efforts will now be switched “from the courtroom to the policy drafting table” as they plan to put a focus on “building a clear regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting investors.”

    Ripple’s chief legal officer, Stuart Alderoty, thanked chief Atkins in the comments for making it possible and applying his leadership to “moving America towards clear rules of the road for crypto.”

    Aside from that, this year has seen several XRP ETFs launched already. While the world’s largest wealth management firm, BlackRock, which already runs Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, has said no to a similar product based on XRP, a spot XRP ETF is already running in Canada, Europe, and Brazil, and a futures ETF has been launched in the US (by BlackRock’s iShares).

    Several companies have filed to launch spot XRP ETFs in the US already, but the SEC has been delaying the decision on those applications so far.

    #XRP #XRP ETF #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 8:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets off $0.000012: $0.000014 in Sight?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 6:58
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Powers the Token of Love Music Festival, Featuring Decrypt, Co-Creating a New Ecosystem Where Web3 Meets Mainstream Culture
    FLOKI’s Valhalla MMORPG Storms U.S. Television With 60-Day National Commercial Blitz
    MultiBank Group Delivers Record H1 Results with $209M Revenue and MBG Token Driving 7X Returns Since Launch
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP's $12.6 Target Becomes More Realistic As SEC Ends Ripple Case: Analyst
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets off $0.000012: $0.000014 in Sight?
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Show all