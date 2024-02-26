Advertisement
AD

$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Whales are showcasing their confidence in Ethereum amid bullish signals
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 11:39
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a remarkable display of confidence in Ethereum (ETH), cryptocurrency whales have collectively withdrawn approximately $64 million worth of ETH from major exchanges, as reported by Lookonchain. This significant activity comes amid a notable increase in the price of ETH, further fueling speculation and interest in the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

Lookonchain revealed that a substantial sum of ETH has been moved from the clutches of exchanges to more secure environments. Specifically, an Ethereum address labeled 0x8B94 has withdrawn a staggering 14,632 ETH, valued at roughly $45.5 million, from Binance. This enormous withdrawal was not left to sit idly; instead, the funds have been actively staked within the past six days.

Furthermore, the analysis highlighted the emergence of two new whale wallets, which have collectively moved 6,000 ETH, equivalent to $18.7 million, from Kraken to unknown destinations over the past two days. This movement indicates a growing trend among large-scale investors to secure large amounts of Ethereum outside of exchange platforms.

Ethereum whales go bullish

The current market dynamics offer a backdrop to these substantial transactions. Ethereum's price stands at $3,059, marking a 1.37% increase in the last 24 hours and an impressive 38.26% rise over the last 30 days. Additionally, Ethereum's trading volume has surged by 9.77%, reaching $13,810,498,210 in the same 24-hour period, highlighting increased activity and interest in the cryptocurrency.

As previously reported by U.Today, a wallet suspected to be associated with blockchain magnate Justin Sun has recently acquired an impressive 13,780 ETH, valued at approximately $41.24 million, from Binance. This purchase is part of a larger pattern, with the alleged Justin Sun wallet amassing a total of 168,369 ETH, worth around $487 million, from Binance and DEX in less than two weeks.

These developments point to a growing sentiment of optimism among Ethereum investors, particularly the so-called "whales" who hold substantial amounts of cryptocurrency. As these large-scale investors continue to pull significant amounts of ETH from exchanges, the market watches closely. The implications of these moves could signal a bullish outlook for Ethereum's future.

#Ethereum News #Ethereum
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
2024/02/26 11:41
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
2024/02/26 11:41
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image DOGE May See Parabolic Rise If This Dogecoin Price Prediction Comes True
2024/02/26 11:41
DOGE May See Parabolic Rise If This Dogecoin Price Prediction Comes True
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Show all