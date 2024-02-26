Advertisement
AD

Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4,000 This Cycle?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Ethereum finally gaining enough strength to reach previous ATH
Mon, 26/02/2024 - 12:05
Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4,000 This Cycle?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ethereum has been on a notable upward uptrend, showing the potential to reach the coveted $4,000 mark in this cycle. 

Advertisement

At present, Ethereum is exhibiting strong bullish behavior, consistently forming higher highs and lows on the daily chart. The price is comfortably positioned above the $3,000 support level, showcasing significant market confidence. 

Two key resistance levels can be identified: the first at $3,200, which Ethereum has recently surpassed, and the next at $3,500, which represents a psychological barrier and a point of potential profit-taking.

ETHUSD Chart
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

On the support side, the initial level is firmly established at $3,000, a round number that often acts as a psychological foothold for traders. Below that, the second level of support lies at around $2,750, aligning with the 50-day moving average, a dynamic level that has historically acted as a springboard for price rebounds.

Ethereum's continued growth could be spurred by several factors. The potential launch of an Ethereum ETF would provide a mainstream gateway for institutional investors, significantly increasing demand and investment inflows into ETH. The rising interest in altcoins, as participants seek to diversify their portfolios beyond Bitcoin, further bolsters Ethereum's prominence in the market.

Related
Mysterious Giant Grabs up 293 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Surprise Move

The upcoming ERC404 token standard is another potential catalyst. By combining the traits of NFTs and regular tokens, this standard could enhance liquidity and create new use cases, driving further adoption and investment into the Ethereum network.

In a bullish scenario, if Ethereum sustains its current momentum and breaks past the $3,500 resistance, the focus will shift to the next psychological level at $4,000. To achieve this, Ethereum will need to maintain market enthusiasm and capitalize on the aforementioned drivers. Increased adoption, coupled with the network's technological advancements, could provide the necessary thrust to propel Ethereum to new highs.

#Ethereum
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image $64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
2024/02/26 12:02
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
2024/02/26 12:02
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
2024/02/26 12:02
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Buying More Bitcoin Right Now – Here's Big Reason
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ElmonX Unveils ‘The Scream’ NFTs by Edvard Munch For The First Time Ever
World's First Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference to Unite East & West in Hong Kong, April 2024
Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Can Ethereum (ETH) Reach $4,000 This Cycle?
$64 Million in Ethereum Pulled From Exchanges by Whales as Price Jumps
Shiba Inu Founder Ryoshi's Crucial Message Shared by SHIB Marketing Lead
Show all