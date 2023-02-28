SHIB’s New Era Has Begun, Crypto Executive Says Ripple Will Lose Against SEC, LEASH and PAW Achieve New Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

Ripple will definitely lose against SEC, crypto executive says

According to Chia Network’s president Gene Hoffman , it is certain that Ripple fintech giant will lose against the SEC in its ongoing lawsuit. In a recent Twitter exchange, Hoffman stated that Chia's token, XCH, is not a security and that the company plans to register Chia as equity, adding that this is the obvious way to be legal. This is when former Ripple executive Matt Hamilton entered the conversation, saying that the regulating agency went after Ripple anyway. Hoffman replied that it was Ripple’s mistake to start selling XRP before registering Ripple stock, and if you do not sell the token, it cannot be considered a security. Hamilton recommended that he closely watch Ripple’s case as the SEC argues that secondary market sales can also be securities. To this, Hoffman responded that the facts are different, and his company’s method was specifically designed to not make Ripple's mistake.

Shiba Inu's new era has begun as lead developer debuts Shibarium's intake system

After teasing the community with several mysterious hints, SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama introduced a new Shibarium-related website and intake system. As written by Kusama in his recent Shibarium blog post, the intake system was created to support those who are interested in doing something for Shibarium, to find the best projects and link them together with those who can help. The lead developer added that the system’s goal is to help people engage with the community in a more efficient way and stay organized throughout the process. With the intake system, Shibarium will attract more professional companies and renew relationships with past businesses.

Shiba Inu tokens LEASH and PAW achieve new listing on major Singaporean exchange