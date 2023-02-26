2.24 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Liquidated by Bankrupt Crypto Broker in Weeks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to on-chain data provider Lookonchain, bankrupt crypto broker Voyager seems to have been selling its assets through Coinbase recently.

Voyager recently received $100 million USDC from Coinbase and has been sending assets to the cryptocurrency exchange since Feb. 14.

According to Lookonchain, 2.24 trillion SHIB, worth $28 million, was transferred from Voyager to Coinbase on Feb. 14.

U.Today previously reported two instances of 250 billion SHIB being moved to Coinbase. The bankrupt crypto broker now holds 6.5 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) worth $81 million after the massive moves.

Shiba Inu burning and Shibarium update

According to Shibburn's Twitter account, a total of 4,719,423 SHIB tokens were burned and seven transactions were made in the last 24 hours.

In the last seven days, however, a total of 37,373,963 SHIB tokens were burned and 30 transactions were made.

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has updated his Twitter bio from a single full stop to three dots, sparking further speculations regarding the Layer 2 Shibarium beta launch. Three dots in a sentence often imply an omission of words, a pause, or that there is something left unsaid.

It is yet unclear what message the SHIB lead developer intends to pass across.

According to BoneShibaSwap, a Twitter account focused on BONE, the Layer 2 Shibarium would bring Shiba Inu into the spotlight. "My expectation is that after Shibarium is published, the world's leading news agencies will talk about Shibarium and bone," it stated.