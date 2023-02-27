Shiba Inu Tokens LEASH and PAW Achieve New Listing on Major Singaporean Exchange

Bitget, a major Singaporean crypto exchange, announced the listing of Doge Killer (LEASH) and PawSwap (PAW) tokens. The tokens will be listed in the innovation zone on the exchange, which usually includes new trending assets with high volatility. Trading of LEASH and PAW became available immediately, in pairs against USDT, but only on the spot market. Deposits are already available, while withdrawals will not open until tomorrow.

The Bitget listing is a serious liquidity catalyst for both tokens, given their relatively low presence on major exchanges. For example, both tokens have also recently been listed on Gate, and LEASH is also traded on OKX, but volumes on decentralized exchanges are still twice as high as on centralized venues. According to Nomics, PAW's trading volume rose by more than 170% and LEASH by 25% on the back of the announcement.

It seems logical that the LEASH and PAW listings on Bitget took place before the official launch of Shibarium, the long-awaited Layer 2 EVM solution for Shiba Inu, as both tokens will have applications in the upcoming release. Perhaps the fact that the release has been continually delayed has even played into the hands of both tokens, which have managed to gain traction during this period and attract the attention of investors.