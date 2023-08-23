Shibarium Optimized and Almost Ready for Reopening, XRP Lawyer Says SEC Caused Inestimable Damage, New Shiba Inu Scam Appeared: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Make sure you are up to date with the latest events in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shibarium optimized and almost ready for reopening, lead developer says

Yesterday , Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama posted an update on Shibarium's attempt to relaunch following massive engineering work. He wrote that after two days of testing and tweaking parameters to achieve the "ready" state, the Layer 2 protocol is now "enhanced and optimized." As a reminder, Shibarium experienced a turbulent start on the first day of its launch last week, as the chain stopped producing blocks. According to the team, the cause behind this malfunction was massive traffic that it was not ready for. Currently, Shibarium is undergoing testing but is producing blocks.

XRP attorney says SEC lawsuit caused inestimable damage, here's how

In a recent thread, pro-XRP attorney John Deaton highlighted the damage that the SEC lawsuit brought to Ripple and its affiliated token XRP. The legal battle between the regulatory agency and the fintech giant started back in December 2020, and only this year Judge Torres proclaimed that XRP sales through algorithms and exchanges did not constitute an investment contract. Per Deaton, litigation has cost XRP three years of adoption, which is a lot "in crypto years," as, during this time, the crypto world saw notable advances, innovations and a massive bull run. The attorney also added that before the case, XRP was extensively supported by the Coinbase exchange. In conclusion, Deaton stated that despite Ripple's continued and impressive success, with 95% outside the U.S., the lawsuit hurt XRP and development related to the XRP Ledger.

New Shiba Inu (SHIB) scam targeting community