New Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scam Targeting Community

Amid mounting anticipation for Shiba Inu's Layer 2 scaling solution, Shibarium, SHIB community is being cautioned about new scam circulating on X platform

Amid the growing excitement surrounding Shiba Inu's Layer 2 scaling solution, Shibarium, there is an alarming rise in scams targeting the SHIB community.

One such scam has surfaced on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) under a counterfeit account portraying itself as Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead for Shiba Inu.

The imposter account falsely claims that "Shibarium scaling is complete" and urges users to "bridge over to Shibarium to redeem your rewards" using a dubious link.

This fraudulent attempt aims to exploit the community's enthusiasm for the recent mainnet launch of Shibarium. The real Kusama updated the community recently, emphasizing that the Shibarium project is navigating through technical challenges and currently remains in private mode.

To help the community differentiate between genuine and counterfeit accounts, it is worth noting that the authentic @ShytoshiKusama Twitter account prominently features a SHIB label, which is the logo of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. Moreover, the genuine account provides official updates and avoids directing users to external sites without prior official announcements.

Members of the cryptocurrency community are urged to exercise caution and always verify sources before making any transfers or sharing personal data.

Authentic platforms and spokespeople will never ask users to deposit their funds to participate in giveaway events.