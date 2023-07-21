Shiba Inu Token BONE Achieves Listing on Major Fiat-to-Crypto Platform

In an exciting development for the Shiba Inu community, the ecosystem's token, BONE, has achieved a momentous listing on one of the cryptocurrency industry's major fiat-to-crypto platforms, Changelly. With this new milestone, BONE holders can now take advantage of Changelly's instant exchange services, allowing them to seamlessly buy, sell or exchange BONE for other digital assets or fiat with ease.

$BONE has landed on @Changelly_team 🚀Unleash your #ShibArmy spirit and let your bark be heard through the Doggy DAO! 🗳️ 🐾 https://t.co/USmvub25ii — Shib (@Shibtoken) July 21, 2023

Why does BONE matter?

BONE, an integral part of Shiba Inu's decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, plays a crucial role in the ecosystem as a governance token. Notably, it is also utilized for covering gas fees on the eagerly awaited Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, known as Shibarium.

Once Shibarium is launched on mainnet, all transactions on this layer will be subject to gas fees in BONE. More to the point, the burning of Shiba Inu's primary token, SHIB, will be partly funded by these gas fees.

More adoption

The listing of BONE on Changelly marks a momentous occasion for this particular Shiba Inu token. Considering the platform's turnover, estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars, a significant amount of liquidity is expected to flow into BONE.