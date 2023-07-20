Shibarium Launch "Closer Than You Think," Key Partner Says

Blockchain infrastructure provider NOWNodes has shared that the much-anticipated Shibarium mainet launch is closer than ever

Blockchain infrastructure provider NOWNodes has released its final updates prior to its much-anticipated mainnet launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution, suggesting that the launch is "closer than you think," according to a tweet from key partner NOWNodes.

The team, which entered stage 3 of its Shibarium roadmap a couple of weeks ago, has been focusing on onboarding projects to build on the Shibarium platform.

The final stage of their roadmap involves establishing partnership agreements and conducting stress and downtime tests, which is being handled by the key partner NOWNodes.

The blockchain infrastructure provider has confirmed that it is ready to be one of the first node providers for the Shibarium network as soon as terms are finalized.

In a statement on Twitter, NOWNodes said, "As soon as the terms are finalized, we're ready to announce our first official partner that will integrate Shibarium RPC nodes!" NOWNodes has been preparing to provide both shared and dedicated access to the Shibarium blockchain, an eagerly awaited layer-2 solution for Shiba Inu.

As the Shibarium blockchain launch nears in August, investors are rallying toward SHIB, the native token of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency ecosystem, and its related tokens BONE, LEASH, WOOF and PAW, which have all recorded significant gains in recent weeks.

Named after Shiba Inu's native cryptocurrency, Shibarium is designed to enhance the scalability and efficiency of the network. The goal of Layer 2 networks like Shibarium is to handle transactions off the main Ethereum blockchain (which SHIB is based on), thus increasing speed and reducing costs.

It is worth noting that the Shibarum solution still has no official launch day, but it is widely expected to go live next month.