Shibarium's BONE Token Attracts Massive 145% Spike in New Addresses

Mon, 07/10/2023 - 14:29
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem attracts new joiners as Shibarium launch nears
Shibarium's BONE Token Attracts Massive 145% Spike in New Addresses
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu has been capturing some of the spotlight on the crypto market. On Monday, Santiment indicated that Shiba Inu's social dominance was up at the start of the week.

Santiment revealed last Wednesday that SHIB was one of the coins with the highest transaction fees, indicating a spike in activity.

A closer examination of the underlying trends indicates that this development for Shiba Inu may have a positive spin, with network growth possibly acting as a catalyst.

Notably, as the release of Shibarium Layer 2 draws closer, new addresses are joining the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Shibarium, a much-anticipated Layer 2 blockchain, is expected to launch following a conference in Toronto in August, according to Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama.

"The completed Worldpaper will be exhibited, all Shib-branded projects will be published, and Treat will be published in detail for the first time," Kusama stated. "In addition, it is very likely that we will also discuss and release the long-awaited L2 Shibarium."

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Hits Two Big Milestones at Go: Details

Shibarium's testnet, "Puppynet," has experienced significant activity recently. Puppyscan reports that 28,423,593 transactions have been made on "Puppynet" as of this writing. A total of 17,061,387 wallet addresses are now available in total. The total number of blocks processed by Shibarium beta Puppynet has also increased and is now at 1,633,137.

BONE sees whopping 145% increase in new addresses

BONE experienced a run-up to highs of $1.49, when Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama suggested a potential launch date for Shibarium before slightly retreating to $1.33, where it presently trades.

IntoTheBlock
BONE Addresses, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

Despite the price decline, BONE has increased by 29% over the past week. The number of new and active addresses for BONE has dramatically increased over the last week.

According to data from IntoTheBlock, new addresses for BONE have increased by 145% over the past seven days, and active addresses have increased by 124% over the same period.

This remains significant as, generally, crypto addresses have been used to fairly track the network's growth and monitor the activities of participants.

#Shibarium #BONE
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium Has No Official Date, Shiba Inu's Marketing Expert Reminds Community
07/10/2023 - 14:05
Shibarium Has No Official Date, Shiba Inu's Marketing Expert Reminds Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Current Price Action Might Yield 20% Gains If This Happens: Details
07/10/2023 - 13:43
XRP Current Price Action Might Yield 20% Gains If This Happens: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Status Questioned After This Key Developer Insight Goes Live
07/10/2023 - 13:25
Cardano Status Questioned After This Key Developer Insight Goes Live
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin