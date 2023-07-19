Shiba Inu Tokens BONE, LEASH Suddenly Jump Higher, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens BONE and LEASH suddenly jumped higher as the Shiba Inu ecosystem gained increasing attention.



At the time of writing, BONE was up nearly 6% in the last 24 hours to $1.26. LEASH was likewise up nearly 7% in the same time frame to $418.22.

The gains remain significant against the backdrop of other dog-themed tokens, which were only marginally higher in the last 24 hours.

For instance, SHIB was only up 1.05% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000077 as bulls and bears battled for SHIB's next price direction.

The recent price increase for LEASH might have stemmed from indications of something in the works for LEASH holders.

This is as Shiba ecosystem official Lucie shared an announcement from the Shiba Inu Discord for LEASH holders.

Per the announcement, some of the crucial roles needed in the Shiba Inu ecosystem to participate in upcoming activities include "Leash Basic" and "Leash Basic (Staked)" roles.

However, members must hold at least one LEASH token in their connected wallets to qualify.

As reported earlier, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama gave a basic overview of governance in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. He mentioned that the Core tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem — SHIB, BONE, LEASH and TREAT — would each have their governance.

Kusama also went on to state that LEASH's governance was something big.

Meanwhile, the adoption of BONE continues to increase as Shibarium mainnet launch nears. BONE is the gas token of Shibarium and will also act as a governance token for technology in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

As reported, Shibarium beta "Puppynet" continues to smash new milestones, surpassing 30 million in total transactions.