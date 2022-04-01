Shiba Inu Team to Expound on Latest Developments at Binance-Hosted AMA

Expectations are on the rise for new implementations like Layer 2 Shibarium and SHI

The Shiba Inu team seems set to expound on the latest developments in the SHIB ecosystem as an announcement from the Shib official Twitter handle reads that an AMA hosted by Binance.US is scheduled for today, April 1.

After revealing the juicy details of its much-talked-about Metaverse project called "SHIB: The Metaverse," and teasing a year full of other surprises, the Shiba Inu team is launching with a live AMA.

Hey #ShibArmy,



We have a nice surprise for all!



We are happy to announce a Live AMA for @Shibtoken, and hosted by @BinanceUS!



📅 Friday, April 1 at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDThttps://t.co/FiNdkDWeI3



We hope to see you there. Woof! https://t.co/O4THxjuTA9 — Shib (@Shibtoken) April 1, 2022

Expectations are on the rise for new implementations like Layer 2 Shibarium and SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin. Shibarium is the Layer 2 (L2) on which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, and SHI, the Shiba Ecosystem stablecoin, aims to open new investment opportunities through the system Shib is currently developing.

Shiba Inu recently unveiled its Metaverse, which will consist of 100,595 land plot. The plots will be unlocked in phases. During the introductory phase, the team will unlock 36,431 plots, which will be divided into four tiers ("Silver Fur," "Gold Tail," "Platinum Paw" and "Diamond Teeth"). Prices range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH, depending on the tier, as the team maintains that it wanted to pick a neutral token for pricing.

Six billion SHIB burned in March

@shibburn crypto tracker has announced that in the past 24 hours, a total of 463,342,447 SHIB tokens have been burned among 31 transactions. Several hours later, a substantial amount of SHIB was burned, which brought the present total to 473,287,839 SHIB, according to the SHIBburn website.

In March alone, a whopping six billion SHIB were burned with 430 transactions.

🔥 6,050,996,291 $SHIB tokens have been burned in the month of March with 430 transactions. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) April 1, 2022

Meanwhile, whale accumulation continues. Recent data shared by WhaleStats reveals that a whale named "Bombur" has bought a whopping 175.2 billion SHIB at nearly $4.4 million worth. Earlier, WhaleStats reported SHIB buying transactions from another top ETH whale named "Gimli." On March 30, "Gimli" purchased a total of 421,370,420,624 SHIB in two big transfers, paying $11,313,795 in total.