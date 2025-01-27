Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Profitability Below 50%, Here's What It Means

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu's profitability is diving, suggesting potential end of uptrend
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 12:24
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Profitability Below 50%, Here's What It Means
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Data indicates that just 41% of holders of Shiba Inu are currently making money, while over 51% are holding at a loss, indicating that the company is going through a difficult time. This decrease in profitability may indicate that the asset may experience volatility in the future, as market sentiment becomes more pessimistic

    Advertisement

    The indicator points to a notable change in the dynamics of the market. Historically, investors rush to limit additional losses when the majority of holders are losing money, which increases selling pressure. If there is no strong buying momentum to offset the selling, this could have a cascading effect and drive SHIB's price lower. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A significant support zone in previous months, the critical $0.000019 level was recently breached by SHIB. A bearish indication that intensifies the negative sentiment is the break below this level. These two crucial support levels are currently $0.000017 and $0.000015. A significant drop from SHIB's current position would occur if it were to fail to hold above these levels, and the next crucial area might be around $0.000011. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will ‘Bloom, Bloom’ As ‘Buggiest Crash’ Is Coming in Feb 2025
    Top Analyst on Crypto ETF Filings: ‘The Floodgates Have Opened’
    Bitcoin (BTC) Wants to Claim $110,000, Ethereum (ETH)'s Crucial Price Battle to Begin, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Skyrocketing?
    Litecoin Whale Activity Explodes: Is Major Price Swing Incoming?

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Back Above Key Price Level: What's Next?
    Sun, 01/26/2025 - 10:03
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Back Above Key Price Level: What's Next?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    SHIB's precarious state is further demonstrated by on-chain metrics. Given that there is still a high concentration of large holders (74%), any sizable sell-off by these organizations may have an outsized effect on the asset's value. Furthermore, a recent 0.44% drop in Telegram community engagement highlights waning interest, which is important for a token that depends on hype and momentum generated by the community.

    SHIB has hope despite the dire situation. It may see a resurgence in interest if the market experiences a change in sentiment or a recovery on the cryptocurrency market as a whole, especially if it is able to recover the $0.00002 level. Such a move could draw in sidelined investors seeking a chance for a recovery and would indicate possible stabilization

    SHIB is currently in a vulnerable position. Given that the next few weeks may determine the token's course in 2025, investors should keep a close eye on the previously mentioned price levels and market activity.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 27, 2025 - 12:17
    Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Teases SHIB Community With Major News Announcement
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Jan 27, 2025 - 12:10
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 27
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Ventures Joins Morph VC Collective to Accelerate Mainstream Blockchain Solutions
    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Profitability Below 50%, Here's What It Means
    Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Teases SHIB Community With Major News Announcement
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for January 27
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD