Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market's plummeting can be stopped, but costs are not clear
    Sat, 25/01/2025 - 0:01
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu has been on a downward trend, facing increasing pressure as it approaches a significant support level at $0.000019. This level, last seen in October 2024, represents a critical point that could either stabilize the asset or lead to further declines.

    The asset’s price is struggling to gain momentum, trading below its key moving averages, including the 200 EMA. This weakness, coupled with low trading volume, has left SHIB vulnerable to further declines. Investors seem to be losing interest as the hype surrounding the token diminishes, leaving SHIB reliant on a key support level to avoid a deeper correction.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    If Shiba Inu holds above the $0.000019 support, it could signal a potential reversal. A successful defense of this level might attract buyers, pushing the price toward the $0.000022 and $0.000025 resistance zones. This bounce would restore some confidence in the asset, offering hope for a short-term recovery.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Urges Other Countries to Catch Up with US
    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP
    XRP Hourly Death Cross: Is It Cause for Concern?

    The recovery would likely depend on renewed interest from the broader market and increased volatility, which SHIB historically thrives on. Without these factors, a bounce may lack sustainability.

    Advertisement

    If SHIB fails to hold above $0.000019, the price could drop significantly, potentially targeting $0.000015 or even $0.000013 as the next support zones. Such a decline would highlight the token's inability to maintain critical levels, further eroding investor confidence.

    In this scenario, SHIB could face challenges in regaining its position on the meme coin market, especially as competitors show stronger resilience and performance.

    Can Dogecoin shift be next?

    Dogecoin's price movement is signaling a potential shift as the asset faces a notable squeeze in its moving averages. This convergence of key indicators often precedes heightened volatility, which could either bolster DOGE’s current position or introduce new challenges for the asset.

    DOGE is trading within a narrowing range, supported by an ascending trendline. However, as the 50-day and 100-day EMAs close in, the asset is caught in a compression zone. This squeeze typically reduces short-term volatility, but as the indicators tighten, it sets the stage for an imminent breakout or breakdown.

    Related
    Ripple Reveals Key New Date in Legal Battle With SEC
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 14:16
    Ripple Reveals Key New Date in Legal Battle With SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The price remains above the critical $0.315 support level, which has served as a safety net during previous corrections. The 200-day EMA, located further below at $0.256, remains a key level to watch if DOGE fails to maintain its current trajectory.

    The compression of moving averages signals the potential for a sharp move in either direction. If DOGE manages to break upward, it could test resistance levels near $0.380 and potentially extend its gains toward $0.400. Such a move would likely reignite interest in the asset, driving volume and momentum higher.

    On the flip side, a failure to hold the ascending trendline could lead to a breakdown, pushing DOGE below $0.315 and toward the 200-day EMA. A breach of this support would indicate a loss of bullish control and could result in a more extended decline.

    Ethereum's breakout potential

    Ethereum is currently showing signs of a potential breakout as its volatility compresses, signaling that a significant price move could be on the horizon. This volatility squeeze, highlighted by the convergence of key moving averages, often leads to a decisive price movement in either direction, giving traders a reason to keep a close eye on the asset.

    ETH is trading within a tightening range, with the 50-day and 100-day EMAs gradually closing in. The current price level of around $3,940 is just below a descending trendline, which has acted as a resistance since mid-November. The compression between these key indicators hints at the possibility of heightened volatility in the near term.

    Related
    Here's What Happens If Bitcoin Falls Under $100,000, Mike McGlone Warns
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 13:55
    Here's What Happens If Bitcoin Falls Under $100,000, Mike McGlone Warns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The critical levels to watch include the immediate resistance at $4,000, which aligns with the descending trendline. A breakout above this level could see Ethereum testing higher resistance zones around $4,200 and even $4,400, marking a return to bullish momentum.

    However, if ETH fails to break out, the support at $3,700 could be the first line of defense. A breach below this level would likely see the asset revisiting the 200-day EMA at $3,133, which has historically provided strong support during downtrends. If this level fails, a deeper correction toward $3,000 might be in the cards, potentially eroding market confidence further.

    The squeeze in volatility makes the upcoming price action for Ethereum highly unpredictable, yet promising, for traders. Whether ETH surges past the descending trendline or faces a pullback, the resolution of this compression is likely to bring substantial market activity. Investors should monitor these key levels closely and prepare for swift movements that could define Ethereum's trajectory in the coming weeks. For now, all eyes are on the breakout.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 20:58
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Urges Other Countries to Catch Up with US
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 24, 2025 - 18:57
    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Plummeting Can Be Stopped, Dogecoin (DOGE) Getting Squeezed, Ethereum (ETH) Explosion Next?
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Urges Other Countries to Catch Up with US
    Here's What It Would Take for Mark Yusko to Buy XRP
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD