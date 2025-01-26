Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Back Above Key Price Level: What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu shifting toward bullishness as token's price recovers slightly
    Sun, 26/01/2025 - 10:03
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Back Above Key Price Level: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The $0.00002 price level, which is a crucial psychological threshold for the asset and its holders, has been regained by Shiba Inu. On the surface this move might appear encouraging, but a more cautious picture is painted when the market dynamics are examined more closely. For SHIB, $0.00002 has historically served as a key support and resistance zone frequently affecting market sentiment.

    Advertisement

    Its recent rise above this level suggests that buyers are somewhat interested in stopping additional declines. But there isn't enough conviction or strength in the price action to support a bullish reversal. The lack of trading volume is one of the main issues. There was no discernible rise in buying activity during the recovery above $0.00002, which is essential for maintaining upward momentum.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This implies that the market remains cautious and that SHIB's comeback may not be robust enough to withstand widespread selling pressure. The lack of momentum in SHIB's price movement is another problem. The lack of fervor among traders is further highlighted by indicators like the RSI (Relative Strength Index), which display neutral to bearish conditions.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reaffirms His Confidence in Bitcoin: ‘Create Something Better’
    What's Next for XRP? Ripple CEO to Reveal at Key Event
    Satoshi's Bitcoin: Ripple CTO Shares Key XRP, BTC Insight
    More Reasons to Criticize XRP Added by Samson Mow on Crypto X

    The fact that SHIB is still below important moving averages like the 50-day and 200-day further emphasizes how difficult it will be to win back market trust. SHIB requires a large inflow of buying volume to overcome its immediate resistance levels, especially those around $0.0000216, in order to continue its recovery and start a meaningful upward trend. If this is not done, the asset could slip.

    Advertisement

    For now, the momentum and volume are key factors when deciding SHIB's faith. Unfortunately, the sole fact of the price comeback is not enough to provide investors with a proper recovery rally on Shiba Inu, at least for now.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 9:44
    Ripple Exec Predicts That Bitcoin Will Stay Number One for 'Long Time'
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 26, 2025 - 9:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Coming? Analyst Willy Woo
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Annual FinTech Summit 2025 Set to Take Place in Singapore on February 26-28
    Phemex update on wallet security and temporary suspension of withdrawals
    LBank Introduces Red Packet with 100 Million Giveaway to Cheer 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Back Above Key Price Level: What's Next?
    Ripple Exec Predicts That Bitcoin Will Stay Number One for 'Long Time'
    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Coming? Analyst Willy Woo
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD