Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Eyes Bullish Move With Epic Twist: Top Analyst

Renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez has set the stage for an intriguing turn of events in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market.

Martinez, a prominent figure in the crypto world, recently outlined a compelling analysis, suggesting that SHIB might be on the brink of a bullish breakout with an epic twist.

Since September 2022, SHIB price has been navigating within a descending parallel channel. The current focal point is the critical resistance level at the upper boundary, positioned around $0.000011.

Martinez's forecast hinges on a decisive weekly close above this level, potentially paving the way for a bullish surge, pushing SHIB towards the $0.000014 mark.

The nuance

However, a rejection at this juncture could lead to a temporary setback, with a potential pullback to $0.000008 before the anticipated bullish breakout.

Since Sept 2022, #ShibaInu has been trading inside a descending parallel channel. Currently, $SHIB is testing a crucial resistance at the upper boundary of this pattern, around $0.000011.



A decisive weekly close above this level could signal a bullish breakout, propelling $SHIB… pic.twitter.com/dB24JnPGhw — Ali (@ali_charts) December 14, 2023

The price movements of SHIB have been under active report by U.Today, especially noting its impressive growth of over 50% from mid-October to the present, reaching the coveted $0.00001 per token.

Despite this, historical patterns reminiscent of August reveal a recurrent challenge for Shiba Inu to surpass these levels, often hindered by waves of selling.

According to Martinez, the current trajectory indicates that SHIB may experience another round of sell-offs before attempting to rally upwards. The forecast suggests that overcoming the $0.00001 threshold post-correction hinges on prevailing conditions in the dynamic crypto market.

The coming weeks are poised to unveil whether SHIB will successfully navigate the intricate patterns outlined by the analyst or face additional challenges in its quest for a substantial bullish move.