Shiba Inu's Shibarium Celebrates Major Milestone While SHIB Price Erases Zero

Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's Shibarium hits 100 million transactions, while SHIB's price aims to shed another zero
Thu, 12/14/2023 - 08:48
In a groundbreaking achievement, Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, reached an impressive milestone today by surpassing the 100 million transaction mark. 

Since its full launch at the end of August, Shibarium has experienced a meteoric rise in activity, attributed to the recent surge in transactions on the Shiba Inu network, which shows no signs of slowing down.

From processing an average of 20,000 daily transactions, Shibarium has catapulted itself into the limelight by handling a staggering 7.5 million transactions every day, underscoring its rapid growth and widespread adoption within a mere 3.5 months.

Leading figures from Shiba Inu emphasize that this surge is not an isolated event but a testament to the scalability of the Shibarium network.

SHIB price drops zero

While Shibarium celebrates its monumental achievement, Shiba Inu's native token, SHIB, is embarking on its own noteworthy journey. After a slight correction earlier in the week, causing it to temporarily dip below the $0.00001 per token mark, SHIB has rallied once again, determined to erase that zero. 

Enthusiasts eagerly await whether SHIB cannot only approach but sustain its position above this critical threshold.

The seamless integration of Shibarium and the ongoing resurgence of SHIB's price highlight the dynamic ecosystem that Shiba Inu has cultivated. The synergy between these two milestones positions Shiba Inu as a project to keep an eye on in 2024.

As the SHIB community closely monitors these developments, the intersection of technological achievements and market dynamics is poised to shape the future trajectory of Shiba Inu and its growing ecosystem.

